Sharp decline in global markets test local prices

Local grain prices remain in retreat as international markets fall in the transition from the tight old crop supplies into a more comfortable supplies into the second half of the year.
Global wheat, corn and oilseed markets all posted sizable declines on improving weather outlooks and lacklustre demand for nearby supplies.
Benchmark United States wheat futures tumbled by a further six per cent in the past week as some of the driest areas of the Southern Plains received 25 to 75 millimetres of rain over the past week.
News that Canadian farmers intend to boost wheat plantings by 6pc to 11.1 million hectares, the most in 22 years also weighed on global wheat markets.
Statistics Canada's initial planting report for the 2023 season showed that farmers intend to plant more wheat and canola and less pulses and oats.
Sharp declines in feed grain markets also weighed on wheat.
Reports that China had cancelled more United States corn purchases saw corn futures fall to the lowest level in nine months.
Sizable declines in international grain markets means that fresh export sales must be made at significantly lower levels than just a few months ago.
A recent Australian feed wheat sale into the Philippines was reported at US$42 a tonne cheaper than similar sales in mid-February.
ASX wheat futures old crop wheat finished the week down $8 at $375 in reaction to the declines in overseas markets with the new crop January contract down $11 to $382 a tonne.
Tight grain supplies in Queensland and New South Wales helped support the northern markets while southern markets sagged.
Darling Downs feed barley was $5 higher to $430 delivered as supplies continue to tighten.
Southern markets drifted lower with the decline in global markets with Melbourne ASW wheat down $5 at $410 delivered.
Australian farmers are making rapid progress in planting the 2023 winter crop following timely April rainfall across most cropping areas.
Many farmers are already winding up canola and pulse plantings and moving onto wheat.
Canola plantings are expected to remain elevated, although some growers have opted to plant more wheat following the sharp decline in prices in March and April.
Last week's rain across northern New South Wales was well received by farmers although dry areas around Moree missed out.
