Southern Queensland cotton fields are a riot of colour this year, with differently coloured wraps stacked awaiting post-harvest collection.
Most are familiar with the traditional yellow TamaWrap, as well as its pink module wraps that benefit the McGrath Foundation and breast cancer, and there are more blue economy wraps around now, but purple wraps are the latest colour making a statement.
According to Plant and Pick Spares principal Matt McVeigh, the colour is all about community, thanks to a partnership between PPS and Cotton Growers Services.
Its purpose is to offer growers an alternative source of quality cotton module wrap and help cotton communities at the same time.
The PPS team conducted an extensive product design, development, and grower evaluation program to assess the reliability and durability of the product to ensure it was fit for purpose under tough Australian conditions.
CGS CEO Steve Ainsworth said his team had worked closely with Mr McVeigh to commercially introduce the product for the 2023 picking season, and was delighted that proceeds from purchases of the PPS wrap will be directly available via cotton growers' associations to support cotton communities nationwide.
"It has certainly been a challenging time for cotton communities, and we expect these funds will be useful for local community projects," he said.
CGS and PPS will donate 1 per cent of sale proceeds back to the towns where the wrap is purchased, and they then get to choose where the funds go.
Mr McVeigh said that would be known at the end of the season when sales were calculated.
"It just came about from my love of cotton and pickers, and it give growers other options," he said.
"It helps develop the cotton community, and it's good for communities to appreciate cotton too.
"And it saves growers money as well - they've been supportive of the idea."
He said he'd felt like a homeowner choosing a colour to paint their house, deciding which colours to use - they have green and orange wraps as well as purple - but at the moment, they were just colours without any other significance.
"If we find a charity out there that people want to support, we can consider their proposal and colour ideas, so long as it doesn't interfere with other commercial operations," he said.
MORE READING:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.