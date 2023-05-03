It's no secret that first generation farmers are finding it more and more difficult to take that first step into agriculture, but one 26-year-old has found the perfect recipe.
Leasing land, implementing regenerative grazing practices, and offering agistment are the first steps to Cameron Griffin realising his dream of running a profitable beef operation.
Despite growing up in Cairns, Mr Griffin has always had a passion for agriculture, inspired by his mum's family who ran sheep stations around Blackall, and a general love for the land and grazing animals.
After completing a Bachelor of Agribusiness at the University of Queensland, Mr Griffin sought as much experience as he could get on a variety of farming operations, including feedlots and grazing properties, hay production and even mango orchards, learning how different people manage their enterprises for when he might get the chance to start on his own.
"The whole time I was working for other people, I wanted to have my own portion of land that I could graze and that I could manage for myself, but obviously as a lot of people know, it's fairly hard to get in, unless you're born into it, or you've got some outside income to fund it," Mr Griffin said.
"I'd always do these business plans on buying a farm and then trying to make it profitable, and as much as I looked at it, I just couldn't make it work, being able to buy the land, and then to make money back on it.
"That's when I heard a quote from a bloke called Greg Duty, and he said "the sole purpose should not be to own the land, but to control it," and that just really changed my thinking."
While working on a grazing property in the Burdekin region in 2018, Mr Griffin began leasing a paddock where he would attempt to regenerate a rundown piece of country and implement holistic grazing practices with his own small mob of cattle, an approach which now forms the basis of his entire business model.
"I was seeing how a lot of people in the states were transitioning to this more regenerative approach to grazing and I was really keen on implementing those holistic and mob grazing techniques, and seeing how they could heal the land," he said.
"The response to the land on that first block was significantly noticeable, it was just starting to really thrive, and the value, I would say, appreciated because it was a much nicer plot of land, with better quality soil.
"So I just put the two and two together and thought this is a model that could work, by leasing land at a really economical rate and improving all of the ecosystem functions for the owners."
Since moving south, Mr Griffin now leases around 300 acres across six properties in the South Burnett district, something he achieved after driving around the district and cold-calling producers to discuss leasing land which he thought would benefit from improvements.
"I try to get a longer lease because the blocks might be a little bit rundown, they might have a lower carrying capacity in the first year, but by you improving the land over five years, you might be able to carry double or triple the carrying capacity by the third or fourth year," he said.
However, after acquiring the land, the aspiring grazier realised he had entered the market just as cattle prices begun to skyrocket to unprecedented highs, prompting him to look at other avenues, such as the agistment and custom grazing of the leased land.
In an attempt to remain profitable, Mr Griffin said it was this arrangement, of gaining economical leases on undervalued blocks, and managing other peoples cattle for a fee, while also improving the land for property owners, which would help him work towards his own operation.
"I'm happy just to keep leasing land because I see the herd as a separate entity and I won't purchase a farm until I know that I have a herd that is capable of generating the income to repay it," he said.
"I think the biggest piece of advice that I received when I first started, and one for other young people, is if you've saved up a little bit of money, just think twice about going out and buying a block of land straight away.
"You tie up all your equity that you've saved in the land, which is not generating income, and now you have to start repaying it, so it basically hamstrings you for a little while.
"Whereas I just think if you consider leasing and buying the cows first, they'll have a calf every year and appreciate in value, all while making you money."
With prices currently coming back, Mr Griffin said he was hoping to transition more into running his own cattle, after establishing Binowee Family Grazing, alongside his wife Tilly.
"My goal is to have a grass-based genetic herd of cattle that can thrive and be profitable on minimal inputs," he said.
"What we know from studies is that the biggest cost to a grazing enterprise is feed costs, so if you can breed an animal that thrives and can finish on grass alone, without needing grain or supplementary feed, you're already ahead."
It was this goal of breeding a profitable grass-fed herd that led Mr Griffin to finding Dexter cattle as his breed of choice.
"To get the quality and marbling on grass, you need a more moderate framed animal," he said.
"It's just about thinking outside the box, because I want to develop a minimal input animal and the majority of animals these days are all vaccinated and wormed, and they get mineral injections and grain through the winter.
"So what happens when we kick out the crutches from underneath, and we remove all of that. That's the type of animal that I want to develop."
In the next couple of weeks, Mr Griffin is hoping to sell his first round of grass fed meat boxes, serving his product direct to consumers as an alternative to selling his cattle through the saleyards or through to processors.
"I'm going direct to consumer with grass fed meat, using social media and Instagram to spread the word on what I'm doing and to capture as much of the retail dollar as I can," he said.
"Farmers miss out on so much of what the actual consumer pays, so I'm wanting to capture the majority of that because I'm only small and if I tried to compete on the commodity market, it would be very hard for me to make a living from it.
"So that's my major goal, just to keep growing the grazing operation and the grass fed meat enterprise, direct to consumers, while spreading the word on regenerative grazing."
Also read: Australia loses one of its best horsemen
Also read: Queensland weaners coming in thick and fast
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.