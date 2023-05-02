A well-known Maranoa cattle farmer has taken three interrelated, multi-billion dollar coal seam gas (CSG) companies to court, accusing them of introducing the costly weed parthenium onto their property.
The family has alleged in the Land Court of Queensland that one of the respondents - Australia Pacific LNG CSG Transmissions; Australia Pacific LNG; Origin Energy Upstream Operator - introduced the weed, it has caused them loss, and they want compensation.
APLNG is owned by US company ConocoPhillips (47.5pc), Australian company Origin (27.5pc) and China Petroleum (Sinopec) (25pc).
The family has declined to comment while court proceedings are ongoing.
Origin also declined to comment on the case, except to say the matter is set to be reviewed by the court again later this year and that its activities are conducted to prevent weeds.
"Origin's work activities are planned and conducted to prevent the introduction and spread of weeds in line with the agreements we have with landowners and the applicable biosecurity regulations," the spokesperson said.
"This includes processes such as the washdown and certification of vehicles and equipment."
An annual herb which invades disturbed bare areas and pastures, parthenium costs Australia's beef industry $16.5 million per year and cropping industries several million dollars per year.
At the centre of the case is how, when and by who parthenium was introduced.
The parties have been engaged in extensive debates about disclosure of documents relating to those issues since at least August 2021.
It is understood the family is seeking compensation for losses associated with parthenium management, cropping, livestock, feed, pens, employees, contractors, valuers, accountants, agronomists, lawyers, timber sales, landholder time, and the documents relevant to the matters.
Origin is the 'upstream' operator for Australia Pacific LNG and is responsible for the development of its CSG fields in the Surat and Bowen basins and the main transmission pipeline that transports the gas to the LNG facility on Curtis Island near Gladstone.
Conoco Phillips is responsible for the operation of the LNG facility, and Sinopec joined in 2011 as the foundation customer and later as part equity owner.
The member of the land court said APLNG would provide the family with a map of "all currently built infrastructure in the steer paddock" as well as, although now plugged and abandoned, "the previous locations of two wells".
Under Queensland law, resource property rights are held by the state and not by the landowner.
Resource companies bid for development rights and pay royalties to the government when the asset starts producing.
Origin's 2022 annual report confirms it is subject to lawsuits but does not go into detail, stating: "Certain entities within the group (and joint venture entities, such as APLNG) are subject to various lawsuits and claims as well as audits and reviews by government, regulatory bodies or other joint venture partners".
Parthenium originates from parts of North and South America and according to researchers, Australia recorded it in 1950.
Experts say it was then found near Toogoolawah in south east Queensland in 1955, possibly coming from discarded contaminated packaging materials used in crates of aircraft and machinery parts imported from the US in about 1945.
A second introduction occurred in 1958, near Clermont in central Queensland, from an imported pasture seed lot from Texas, US.
In November last year, Queensland Country Life spoke to Brad and Kerryn Piggott at Christmas Creek Cattle Company, south of Rolleston, about their experience trying to control the weed.
They say they've battled it since the late 1970s when oil and gas companies may have spread it while exploring the region.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
