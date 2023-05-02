Megan Ostwald crowned Gayndah Orange Festival queen

Gayndah high school teacher Megan Ostwald has been crowned 2023 Orange Festival queen at the bi-annual Gayndah Orange Festival.
Ms Ostwald, 26, was selected from a field of 12 finalists by judges at the gala ball on Saturday night.
Taking over from 2021 winner, Teagan Bechly, she will be an ambassador for the town by attending numerous events in future.
A born and bred local, Ms Ostwald said she had watched the competition every year and felt it was her turn to get involved.
"I've been to every single festival and seen all the queens and I'm about to get married in September, so I knew this was my last chance to do it in my life," Ms Ostwald said.
"The festival itself this year has been an awesome experience to be a part of. I just think it showcases the best aspects of our town."
Currently the president of the Gayndah Netball Association, she enjoys being active in the community and wanted to do more.
"I wanted to be an ambassador for the town," she said.
"We have such great community members that are so passionate about our town and this is just one way that they can get involved; especially women can get involved and show their passion for the town.
"I recently moved back and became a teacher here, so I thought it was the perfect time."
At 18, she moved to Brisbane to undertake seven years of university studies.
Now in her second year of teaching at Burnett State College, she is passionate about rural education and ensuring youth of Gayndah are given equal opportunities to education, cultural activities and sport within school and the community.
And while some show societies are struggling to find young ambassadors, Gayndah's festival fielded a dozen.
"There were 12 this year, which is amazing," Ms Ostwald said.
"I think it's just our community spirit that makes us different than any other place in the world.
"We all pitch in when we need to pitch in and we all help each other out and we all just love this town so much and love living here."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
