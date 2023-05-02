Macquarie to sell Wagyu country Lachlan Downs

LACHLAN Downs is 1660 hectare (4102 acre) property currently used to principally carry high value Wagyu females.
Offered by Macquarie Downs, the adjoining country is being sold to allow for further investment in Macquarie Downs's breeding and genetics program.
The property in two titles is located at Tummaville near Leyburn, about a 60 minute drive from Toowoomba.
Lachland Downs is described as being balance of open to scattered timbered grazing country with soils ranging from heavier grey to lighter sandy loams.
Pastures comprise of improved grasses including Rhodes grass and digit as well as natural species.
The elevated south eastern corner of the property is mainly heavier timbered grazing country.
A significant amount of timber treatment has previously been undertaken and is part of the ongoing management of the property.
Water is supplied from 10 dams and an extended frontage to Spiers Creek, which has seasonal waterholes.
Lachlan Downs is fenced into nine paddocks and there is an older set of timber holding yards.
Structural improvements include a 6x9m lockable shed.
Lachlan Downs will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on May 26.
Contact James Arthur, 0438 347 330, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural, Millmerran.
