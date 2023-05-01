Blackall Combined Agents yarded a total of 4582 head of cattle at last Thursday's cattle sale.
Nutrien livestock agent Jeremy Barron said the cattle were primarily sourced from Blackall, Aramac, Isisford, Longreach and Barcaldine.
"We also sourced some lines of cattle from further north around McKinlay and Julia Creek, and a line from Katherine," Mr Barron said.
He said fat cattle prices remained solid to slightly stronger, while store steer prices held firm and store heifer prices easing around 10c/kg.
R & T Jensen, Prairie Downs, Blackall sold Charolais X Steers for 426.c/kg averaging 336.3kg returning$1,433.10/head.
Hayfield Pastoral Company, Hayfield, Jundah sold Angus Steers for 406.2c/kg averaging 309.5kg returning $1,257.19/head.
Dalmar Holdings ATF RD Hay Pastoral Trust, Kismet, Aramac sold Santa Gertrudis X Heifers for 310.2c/kg averaging 585.4kg returning $1,815.96/head.
Rural Property and Livestock, Tanamera, Longreach sold Santa Gertrudis X Steers for 402c/kg averaging 323kg returning $1,301/head.
Dalkeith Pastoral Company, Dalkeith, Longreach sold Droughtmaster X Trade Feeder Steers to a top of 372c/kg averaging 360kg returning $1,343/head.
T and K Joseland, Eltham, Isisford sold Santa Gertrudis X Cows to a top of 268c/kg averaging 616kg returning $1,653/head.
Ben Avery, Allandale, Blackall sold Charolais X Steers for 348.2c/kg averaging 533.9kg returning $1,859.14/head. He also sold Charolais X Heifers for 308.2c/kg averaging 460.3kg returning $1,418.75/head.
JE & JL Creevey, Lucknow, Augathella sold Charolais X Steers for 376.2c/kg averaging 377.6kg returning $1,420.71/head.
Mitchell Britton Winton sold Santa Gertrudis X Steers for 422.2c/kg averaging 273.2kg returning $1,153.51/head.
Brown Grazing , Farewell , Winton sold Santa Gertrudis Cows & Calves for $1,800/unit.
RG & MJ Kent, Valparaiso, Blackall sold a Shorthorn Bull for 268.2c/kg weighing 895kg returning $2,400.
Patricia Ledwich, Lucknow, Augathella sold a Charbray X Cow for 260c/kg weighing 730kg returning $1,898.
Deane Grazing Co, 'Malboona Station, Corfield sold Droughtmaster X Steers for 450.0c/kg averaging 272kgs for a return of $1226p/hd. They had also sold Droughtmaster Heifers for 332.2c/kg weighing 213kgs returning $710/head.
Kurrboo Livestock Co, Muttama, Blackall sold Angus Steers for 365.0c/kg averaging 417kgs returning $1523/head.
Diamond Grazing, Blackall sold Angus X Steers for 348.2/kg averaging 304kgs for a return of $1060p/hd.
BJ Pastoral Co, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster X Steers for 348.2c/kg averaging 377kgs returning $1,313/head.
BJ & CM Olive, Blackall sold Droughtmaster X Steers for 342.2c/kg averaging 322kgs returning $1,103/head.
BD Fegan, Milgery, McKinlay sold Droughtmaster X Steers for 310.2c/kg averaging 603kgs returning $1,872/head. They also sold Charolais X Heifers for 296.2c/kg averaging 391kgs returning $1,160/head.
AP & SL Fegan, Milgery, McKinlay sold Charolais X Steers for 338.2c/kg averaging 401kgs returning $1,358/head. They also sold Charolais X Heifers for 296.2c/kg averaging 365kgs f returning $1,081/head.
Westhill Trust, Westhill, Blackall sold Santa Gertrudis Steers for 304.2c/kg averaging 532kgs returning $1,619/head.
Philbay Pty Ltd, Kelloshiel, Julia Creek sold Charolais X Heifers for 296.2c/kg averaging 335kgs returning $992/head.
AF Krieg Benalla, Blackall sold Shorthorn X Steers for 292.2c/kg averaging 538kgs returning $1,573/head. She also sold Droughtmaster X Heifers for 275.0c/kg averaging 435kgs returning $1,196/head.
Trengove Cattle Co, Katherine NT sold Brahman X Steers for 270.0c/kg averaging 445kgs returning$1,201/head.
The next sale will be the Blackall Prime and Store Special Show sale on Thursday, May 4.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.