More cattle on the market

Commercial sheep and lamb listings on AuctionsPlus decreased 36pc to 34,679 head this week. The market continues to bump through a series of shorter weeks due to public holidays, restricting the ability to draw clear conclusions on market changes. Clearance rate fell to 45pc while value over reserve slipped to $7 this week. The next two to three full weeks will be an important period to gauge the direction of the market for the rest of the year.

