Cattle prices higher as breeding lines meet strong demand

May 1 2023 - 2:30pm
More cattle on the market
Listings of commercial cattle on AuctionsPlus lifted slightly to 16,371 head last week. Listings were higher in Queensland and Tasmania but lower in all other states.

