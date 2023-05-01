More cattle on the market

Listings of commercial cattle on AuctionsPlus lifted slightly to 16,371 head last week. Listings were higher in Queensland and Tasmania but lower in all other states.
The overall market was steady on last week with clearance rate down slightly to 46 per cent and value over reserve flat. Results across steer and heifer categories were mixed while breed and location influenced some strong results.
Breeding lines, however, were met with strong demand which saw prices kick higher. A solid autumn break may have been just what cattle breeders needed to make final decisions on their stock numbers heading into Winter.
Steers weighing 200-280kg registered 2465 head and averaged $1158/head - up $56 on last week for a 77pc clearance rate. Per kilogram prices ranged from 298-611c and averaged 467c/kg lwt. From Julia Creek, North Queensland, two even lines of 102 Droughtmaster steers aged 8 to 12 months old and weighing 279kg returned $1270/head, or 454c/kg lwt.
Listings of 280-330kg steers lifted 32pc to 1838 head and averaged $1458/head - up $85 on last week for a 66pc clearance rate. The top price of 627c/kg lwt was achieved by a line of 90 F1 Wagyu/Angus steers from Barraba, NSW. The steers were aged 6 to 8 months old and weighed 312kg, returning $1955/head.
Steers weighing 330-400kg registered 1123 head and averaged $1487 - down $45 from last week for a 58pc clearance rate. Per kilogram prices ranged from 332-440c and averaged 397c/kg lwt. From Burraga, NSW, two even lines of 84 Angus steers aged 16 to 18 months old and weighing 392kg returned the top price of $1686/head, or 431c/kg lwt.
Listings of 200-280kg heifers lifted 80pc to 1839 head and averaged $913/head - up $35 on last week for a 39pc clearance rate. Price ranged from 303-463c and averaged 379c/kg lwt. From Omeo, Victoria, a line of 71 Angus heifers aged 7 to 8 months old and weighing 264kg returned $1000/head and will travel to a buyer in SA.
Heifers 280-330kg registered 750 head and averaged $1381/head - up $188 on last week for a 38pc clearance rate. The top price of 559c/kg lwt was achieved by a line of 94 F1 Wagyu/Angus heifers from Barraba, NSW. The heifers were aged 6-8 months old and weighed 286kg, returning $1600/head.
Heifer 330-440kg listings increased 45pc to 1,023 head and averaged $1210/head - down $33 from last week for a 28pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 296-415c and averaged 339c/kg lwt. From Springsure, Central Queensland, a line of 60 Charbray heifers aged 15 to 18 months old and weighing 374kg returned $1218/head, or 326c/kg lwt.
Breeding lines were met with strong demand this week, pushing prices for SM and PTIC categories up by 12 to 66pc. The subdued clearance rates combined with significant price increases would suggest that producers continue to be highly selective in their restocking decisions. However, the early Autumn break may have given producers enough confidence of good pasture growth through winter to step into the market and compete for the right article of breeding females.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifer listings slipped slightly to 2141 head and averaged $2003/head - a significant lift of $452 on last week for a 24pc clearance rate. From Glen Innes, NSW, a line of 30 Angus PTIC heifers aged 20 to 22 months old and weighing 492kg returned $2200/head. The top price of $2800/head was achieved by a line of 11 Santa Gertrudis PTIC heifers aged 18 to 20 months old and weighing 427kg from Toowoomba, Southern Queensland.
PTIC cows registered 1249 head and averaged $2070/head - up $375 on last week for a 24pc clearance rate. From Goulburn, NSW, a line of 49 Angus PTIC cows aged 8 to 9 years old and weighing 682kg returned $2250/head.
Note: Prices as at 2pm, April 28, 2023
Commercial sheep and lamb listings on AuctionsPlus decreased 36pc to 34,679 head this week. The market continues to bump through a series of shorter weeks due to public holidays, restricting the ability to draw clear conclusions on market changes. Clearance rate fell to 45pc while value over reserve slipped to $7 this week. The next two to three full weeks will be an important period to gauge the direction of the market for the rest of the year.
Crossbred lambs registered 4383 head and averaged $123/head - up $12 on last week for a 73pc clearance rate. Per kilogram prices ranged from 298-367c and averaged 325c/kg lwt. From Breakaway Creek, Victoria, a line of 635 Jul/Aug '22 drop Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex store lambs weighing 41kg returned $134/head, or 329c/kg lwt.
Merino wether lambs registered 5807 head and averaged $78/head - down $4 from last week for a 51pc clearance rate. Per kilogram prices ranged from 164-271c and averaged 213c/kg lwt. From Goodooga, NSW, a line of 890 Sep/Oct '22-drop Merino store wether lambs weighing 36kg returned $75/head, or 211c/kg lwt.
Scanned-in-lamb Merino ewes registered 3948 head and averaged $142/head - down $10 from last week for a 49pc clearance rate. From Yacka, SA, a line of 270 Merino ewes SIL to Suffolk rams aged 19 to 21 months old and weighing 46kg returned $162/head.
SIL Composite/other breed ewes registered 1364 head and averaged $167/head - down $20 from last week for a 57pc clearance rate. From Harrow, Victoria, a line of 250 20- to 22-month-old Composite ewes SIL to Maternal Composite rams and weighing 67kg returned $170/head.
Note: Prices as at 5pm, April 27, 2023
