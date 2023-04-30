A good line up of cows were yarded and sold to a significantly stronger market at the Stariha Auctions at Laidley.
In all, 447 head were offered at last Thursday's sale.
Feeder, weaner and veal rates remained firm, while prices for younger plainer heifers were easier.
The Reinke family, Mt Sylvia, sold lines of Santa cows for $1740, $1660 and $1600.
Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold Santa cows for $1640 $1440, heifers $1400 and lines of steers for $1270 and $1075.
Pat Ryan, Junction View, sold Brangus cows for $1640 and heifers for $1230.
Des Poole, Veradilla, sold a line of medium Droughtmaster cows for $1410.
Deb Jenner, Summerholm, sold Angus cross steers for $1800.
G M Laenen, Mt Berryman, sold Friesian steers for $1700.
GC Pastoral, Peranga, sold Charolais cross steers for $1940 $1690 and a line of weaner steers for $1310.
John Hudson, Ropeley, sold Angus cross steers for $1500 $1490.
Matthew Evans, Purga, sold Charbray steers for $1380 and $1360.
Aaron Phillips, Vernor, sold Charolais/ Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1240 and $1220.
Colleen Zischke, Gatton, sold Charolais cross steers for $1280.
Carmelo Faranda, Laidley, sold a line of Droughtmaster steers for $1280.
Jason Summerville, Lowood, sold Charolais steers for $1250.
date 2023-04-30
