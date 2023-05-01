Eidsvold Livestock and Property yarded just under 700 head on Friday, April 28, with a good run of fat cattle drawn from the district.
Weaner steers and heifers were softer than last week's rates in places, but light to heavy feeder steers and heifers remained firm to better.
Meatworks cattle sold to a similar rate or better than last sale.
Sale highlights in the steer run included a line of Brahman steers from Monto which sold for 322c/kg at 362kgs returning $1168/head.
Droughtmaster steers from the Eidsvold district sold for 325c/kg at 568kg returning $1847/ head.
Mundowran district Angus crossbred steers sold for 374c/kg at 420kg returning $1571/ head.
Monto district Charbray cross steers sold for 380c/kg at 288kg returning $1095/head.
Local Eidsvold district Brangus cross steers sold for 388c/kg at 395kg returning $1533/ head.
Derri Derra district breed Brangus steers sold for 396c/kg at 275kg returning $1091- per head.
A line of Droughtmaster cross steers from the Morogriliby district sold for 406c/kg at 223kg returning $908/head.
Mundubbera district bred Droughtmaster steers sold for 410c/kg at 211kg returning $867/head.
Local Simmental cross steers sold for 428c/kg at 274kg returning $1173/head, while Brangus steers sold for 440c/kg at 266kgs returning $1173/head.
Charolais cross heifers trucked down from Theodore sold for 328c/kg at 404kg returning $1327/head.
Eidsvold Brangus heifers sold for 338c/kg at 243kg returning $824/per head.
A Charbray bull sold for 299c/kg at 785kg returning $2348/head from Mundowran.
A locally bred Braford cross mickey bull sold for 364c/kg at 340kg returning $1238/head.
Charbray cross cows from Theodore sold for 267c/kg at 567kg returning $1515/ head.
Santa cross cows ex Mundubbera sold for 281c/kg at 540kg returning $1518/head.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.