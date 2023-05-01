Monto Livestock and Property yarded 621 head from Biloela, Moura and the Boyne Valley at its fat and store sale on Thursday, April 29.
Selling agents reported there was plenty of weight through the lead of the weaners with a good run of export cattle.
There was a mixed quality through the tail end of the weaners which sold to a market a bit cheaper than last fortnight.
Also offered was a good run of export cattle that sold to firm demand.
Top end of the feeders sold to a firm market with higher content feeders selling to a cheaper market.
Brahman cows offered by PJ and SE Gray sold to 284.2 c/kg at av 597kg to return $1698/hfead.
Braford cross cows account Galloway Pastoral sold to 271.2c/kg at av 573kg to return $1534/head.
Brangus cows account JJ Keitley and SR MacElroy sold to 277.2c/kg at av 617kg to return $1712/head.
Brahman cross cows account Hampson Grazing sold to 280.2c/kg at av 555kg to return $1555/head.
Droughtmaster steers account SJ Muntelwit sold to 348.2c/kg at av 492kg to return $1709/head.
Santa Gertrudis steers account A & LS Muller sold to 350.2c/kg at av 470kg to return $1648.44
Santa Gertrudis steers account TJ & MM Sinclair sold to 372.2c/kg at av 344kg to return $1282/head.
Charbray cross steers account KG & BG Ball sold to 420.2c/kg at av 282kg to return $1187/head.
Angus cross steers account JJ Keitley & SR MacElroy sold to 428.2c/kg at av 268kg to return $1151/head.
Simmental steers account VI & AC Goody sold to 478.2cv/kg at av 287kg to return $1375/head.
Droughtmaster steers account CL Doblo sold to 458.2c/kg at av 240kg to return $1103/head.
Brahman steers account RA and DA Edgar sold to 350.2c/kg at av 236kg to return $827/head.
Brahman cross steers account Ruswip Pastoral sold to 320.2c/kg at av 415kg to return $1329/head.
Droughtmaster heifers account MD, RJ & WJ Brown sold to 322.2c/kg at av 299kg to return $963/head.
Droughtmaster heifers account LD Wilson sold to 310c/kg at av 325kg to return $1007/head.
Speckle Park heifers account BA & SA Morris sold to 357.2c/kg at av 256kg to return $915.32
Droughtmaster bull account KJ & L Davis sold to 300c/kg at av 510kg to return $1530/head.
Droughtmaster bull account TJ & MM Sinclair sold to 287.2c/kg at av 820kg to return $2355/head.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
