A teenage boy has been charged following a triple fatality near Maryborough overnight.
The 13-year-old was allegedly driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz, from Maryborough, when it collided with the rear of a Holden south on Saltwater Creek Road near Sydney Street at around 10.45pm.
The Holden then collided with a Mazda headed towards Hervey Bay, with a 17-year-old Oakhurst girl and 29-year-old Maryborough woman inside, who died at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the Mazda, a 52-year-old Torquay woman, also died at the scene.
A 23-year-old Tinana woman travelling in the Holden was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of the Mercedes-Benz sustained minor injuries to his foot.
It is believed a passenger from the Mercedes-Benz fled the scene and enquiries are continuing to verify this information.
The 13-year-old Bundaberg boy has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing death and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
He is due before Maroochydore Childrens Court at a later date.
Investigations are continuing and anyone who saw the silver Mercedes-Benz travelling in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay area prior to the crash, is urged to contact police.
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to come forward.
