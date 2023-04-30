In a breakdown of categories: Five of seven stallions sold for a clearance of 71pc, averaging $27,400; 28 of 38 broodmares sold for an average of $18,018 and a clearance of 75pc; 58 of 84 ridden mares sold to a clearance of 69pc, averaging $20,595; 58 out of 81 ridden geldings sold to a clearance of 72pc and an average of $15,733; 60 of 69 led fillies sold to 87pc clearance, averaging $17,450 (new category record of $70,000); and 61 of 72 led geldings sold to a clearance of 85pc and an average of $7,730.