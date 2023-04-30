Horse enthusiasts had to wait until the third-last lot on the final day of selling for the overall top price of $107,000 to emerge.
The rising six-year-old chestnut, classy mare, Kneipps Mariska, did not disappoint when she entered the ring at the opening bid of $15,000.
After a firey bidding dual between a lot of the top judges within the industry, she was bought by Mick and Hayley Hughes of Bourke, NSW.
By One More Playboy, and from Kneipps Macarena, who is choc-a-block with Heritage Stockhorse breeding, her result delighted vendor, Marina Wright of Woomgara, Taroom.
An emotional Mrs Wright said she was very proud of both the mare, and what Dan Lithgow, who has campaigned and presented her in the ring, had done with her.
Mrs Wright bought her as a filly for $19,000 at the Toowoomba Supreme sale in 2019 and sent her straight to Mr Lithgow to campaign as a futurity drafter.
After so much success on the circuit, Mrs Wright decided to give Mr Lithgow half of the proceeds in gratitude.
Overall, 285 of 369 lots offered sold for an average $15,523 and a clearance of 77 per cent, at the fall of the hammer.
In a breakdown of categories: Five of seven stallions sold for a clearance of 71pc, averaging $27,400; 28 of 38 broodmares sold for an average of $18,018 and a clearance of 75pc; 58 of 84 ridden mares sold to a clearance of 69pc, averaging $20,595; 58 out of 81 ridden geldings sold to a clearance of 72pc and an average of $15,733; 60 of 69 led fillies sold to 87pc clearance, averaging $17,450 (new category record of $70,000); and 61 of 72 led geldings sold to a clearance of 85pc and an average of $7,730.
Nutrien agent Simon Booth was pleased with the overall result, stating that the sale generated a new record gross of $4.524 million, and a new record for a yearling filly, of $70,000.
"The quality horses made good money and many exceeded vendors' expectations, while others were very happy to meet the market," Mr Booth said.
The rising four-year-old, stylish bay stallion, MC Heavenly Royal, offered by Courtney Mulcahy of Hawkwood, attracted all the good judges when he entered the sale ring, on his way to a top price of $60,000 for the stallions.
He was purchased by Wallace Cattle Company of Clarke Creek, near Rockhampton.
By One Time Royalty, from Highbrow Heaven, the top-seller had an "outstanding temperament" and was from a "world class pedigree."
A stunning black stallion, Royalle in the Black, offered by Amanda Mclennan-Dehnert and Paul Dehnert, of Southbrook, sold for $37,500 to Cougar Cattle Company, making him the second top-priced sire of the sale.
By Royalle Heartacre, a son of Acres Destiny, and from the Heritage Stockhorse Star Elite, the rising four-year-old's sire was a supreme Royal/National show winner.
A red-roan gelding, One Time Crimson, offered by AGT Rural of Duri, NSW, sold for a category top price of $50,000 to grade nine Fairholme student Hayley Knudsen, Chinchilla.
By One Time Royalty, and from Pink Chick, who is a granddaughter of Smart Little Lena, the "extremely cowy and athletic" gelding had a solid training program and was prepped and presented by Tanika Fuit.
Daniel Vetter, Charleville, sold the Palamino gelding, Bluebells Desires, by Desires Blue Trinity, from an unregistered mare, for a second top price for the geldings of $44,000, to R and A Linneth.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
