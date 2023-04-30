Queensland Country Life
Nutrien Supreme Sale wraps up with $107,000 top price

Clare Adcock
Helen Walker
By Clare Adcock, and Helen Walker
April 30 2023 - 4:00pm
Caitlyn Lithgow and Marina Wright, with Kneipps Mariska, who sold for the top price of $107,000, ridden by Dan Lithgow. Picture by Clare Adcock.
Horse enthusiasts had to wait until the third-last lot on the final day of selling for the overall top price of $107,000 to emerge.

