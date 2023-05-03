Saleyards around the state will begin to see an influx of young calves in the coming weeks and agents are hoping prices will reflect the quality of this year's heavy crop of weaners.
Nutrien Rockhampton agent Julian Laver told Queensland Country Life he expected this year's weaner offerings to be in good condition, given the brilliant season in central Queensland.
Mr Laver said there had been a handful of weaners sold through store sales in recent weeks and, given the brilliant season being experienced by the majority of Central Queensland producers, the offerings at upcoming weaner sales were expected to be in good condition.
"We did see a few weaners here last week coming out of that Thangool country and south of rocky, and they were absolutely thumping actually, sneaking up into that 340kg range for steers that were straight off mum," he said.
"So, I think there'll be some bloody good weaners coming through, that's for sure.
"I think just with the way the season's been and how strong it is, those that will start coming up shortly, I would expect the bulk of them to be in very good order.
"I do think they'll go alright because there's enough people that know those couple of sales are where the best of the weaners go, so that usually attracts a few extra people for a look, knowing that they're getting the top of the tree."
Weaner and feeder sales will be held at CQLX in Rockhampton on the 5th of June and 3rd of July, with around 4000 head expected at each sale.
Pratt's Agencies Murgon agent Paul Pratt said they were expecting around 1500 head at their first weaner sale on the 12th of May, with two more sales to follow.
Mr Pratt said there was going to be more Euro and British content cattle on offer this year, in comparison to the Droughtmaster and Brahman offerings that usually made up a fair potion of the yarding.
"I saw some calves in Gayndah (to be sold at the weaner sale) that were around 300kg, so I'm expecting that, with the season we've had, the calves will have a fair bit of weight in them," he said.
"There's a lot of calves around the Burnett and the Brisbane Valley this year, heaps more than there has been the last couple of years, so it will definitely test the market out.
"The market is tough but I think the good cattle will do well.
"Obviously there's people trading cattle now that they bought 12 or 18 months ago and they're just breaking even or losing money.
"I think they're looking to replace at a cheaper value, so I think that's why the market overall is depressed because you're trying to get back into numbers for less money, and they'll be looking for better cattle at that money to do that."
With a cheaper market at recent weaner sales in the southern states, Mr Pratt said it was unlikely that many New South Wales buyers would be making the trip north to fill their quota, but there had been plenty of interest from those around all regions of Queensland.
"I don't think we'll get too much help from New South Wales," he said.
"Locally, I know people are hanging out for the weaner sales, so I think west and north of is where the competition will come from. We've had good response from Central Queensland and Downs buyers.
"It is a big change from last year and I think that is in everybody's mind, in all of the vendors minds, but even though the market is down, I'm still hopeful."
