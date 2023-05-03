Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Weaner sales to kick off with heavy calves, agents hope for decent prices

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Around 1500 head will be yarded at the first Murgon weaner sale on the 12th of May. Picture by Clare Adcock
Around 1500 head will be yarded at the first Murgon weaner sale on the 12th of May. Picture by Clare Adcock

Saleyards around the state will begin to see an influx of young calves in the coming weeks and agents are hoping prices will reflect the quality of this year's heavy crop of weaners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.