Day two of the Nutrien Supreme Sale saw the remaining 107 led yearlings sell for an average price of $13,009, while the ridden horses kicked off with an average of $20,729 for the 24 lots sold.
A top price of $70,000 was achieved when the 15-month-old unbroken filly, Shirley Goes to Congress, offered by Peter and Maree Rogan of Tamworth, sold to expectations and became the top priced led yearling for the 2023 sale.
She was purchased by Cindy Barnes, of Barloo Pastoral Company, Yass, NSW, a strong supporter of the Nutrien Classic sales in Tamworth.
Shirley Goes to Congress is by Hazelwood Congressman and from the US imported mare Shirley Shiney.
The Rogan's bought Shirley Shiney as a started two-year-old in the US and showed her at the NRCHA in Fort Worth, Texas, before bringing her to Australia.
To date, Shirley Shiney has won $78,000 in prize money. Her first filly sold as a broken two-year-old for $100,000 at Tamworth, and Shirley goes to Congress is her second foal.
The second top priced led yearling on day two was Kneipps Olivia, which sold to $47,000 on behalf of Stephen Kneipp, Pilton, purchased by the Hughes family of Bourke, NSW.
She was by Yaven Spinacat and from the Hazelwood Conman daughter, Kneipps Matilda.
The top ridden mare on day two was Metallic Lynx, sold to JW Wilson trust for $45,000, and offered by Matthew, Amy and Joshua Cullen of Kents Lagoon, and campaigned through the ring by Darren Palmer.
The smart and sound eight-year-old red-roan mare was the granddaughter of Metallic Cat, and out of a mare who is a granddaughter of Docs Freckles Oak.
Nicole Lentini of Cambooya offered the stylish palimino gelding, Kilbeggan Woodstock, aged eight years, by One More Daddy, from Beansville Cab Sav, which sold for $36,000 to a partnership of T Price and H Anderson, becoming the top priced ridden gelding for day two.
He was campaigned through the ring by Brydie Hughes, Biggenden.
The Nutrien Supreme Sale will wrap up on Sunday with the remaining 158 lots, starting at 8am.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
