Nutrien Supreme Sale cracks $70,000 on day two

Clare Adcock
Helen Walker
By Clare Adcock, and Helen Walker
April 29 2023 - 5:00pm
Maree and Peter Rogan, Tamworth, with their $70,000 filly, sold on day two of the Nutrien Supreme Sale. Picture by Helen Walker.
Day two of the Nutrien Supreme Sale saw the remaining 107 led yearlings sell for an average price of $13,009, while the ridden horses kicked off with an average of $20,729 for the 24 lots sold.

