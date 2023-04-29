The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew has airlifted a woman, after she was injured by a bull, in the Western Downs region.
It's believed the woman had been sitting down beside a lying bull, before the bull suddenly turned and headbutted the woman in the chest.
The rescue crew was called into action at 4:30 on Friday afternoon.
The pilot landed the aircraft at the property and the aeromedical team joined local Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics in treating the patient.
The woman, aged in her 60s, suffered chest injuries.
She was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
Tasked by Queensland Health, the LifeFlight SGAS helicopter and crew performed this mission as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to assisting in providing the south west region and beyond, with community aeromedical coverage.
