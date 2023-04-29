Queensland Country Life
Western Downs woman injured by bull airlifted to Toowoomba

April 29 2023 - 2:00pm
The accident site. Picture supplied.
The accident site. Picture supplied.

The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew has airlifted a woman, after she was injured by a bull, in the Western Downs region.

