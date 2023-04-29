The original settlers built things to last in Blackall, if the town's show society and race clubs are anything to go by.
Presidents of both organisations paid tribute to the foresight of the people who got them started, at a gala ball on Friday night.
Organisers went back to the town's old Memorial Hall to recreate an atmosphere of years gone by, with modern fairy light decorations setting the venue off beautifully.
Barcoo Pastoral Society president Braden Russell commended everyone who'd worked to put on an extra event for both groups, and Barcoo Amateur Race Club president Paul Banks spoke about the many names in the original minute book, whose descendants were still putting their hand up to help generations later.
While the latter had its foundations in 1873 on the banks of the Barcoo River at what's now Welford National Park, there were several succeeding versions, with the current name coming into existence in 1920.
"There's always been a link between our two organisations," he said.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.