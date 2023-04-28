Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Nutrien Supreme Sale gets off to $60,000 start

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated April 28 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark, Joanne and Maddi Smith with their $60,000 filly on day one of the Nutrien Supreme Sale. Picture by Clare Adcock
Mark, Joanne and Maddi Smith with their $60,000 filly on day one of the Nutrien Supreme Sale. Picture by Clare Adcock

The 2023 Nutrien Supreme Sale got off to a cracking start on Friday evening, with the first 80 lots selling to a $60,000 top price for Mark and Joanne Smith's filly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.