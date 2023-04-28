The 2023 Nutrien Supreme Sale got off to a cracking start on Friday evening, with the first 80 lots selling to a $60,000 top price for Mark and Joanne Smith's filly.
On day one, 26 broodmares sold for an average price of $17,558 with 12 lots passed in and two not sold, while the 23 led yearlings sold for an average of $13,304, with nine passed in.
The first of the led yearlings to hit the sale ring, the 18-month-old chestnut from the Allora stable, Reyn On Time, was purchased by M and H Hughes, setting a $60,000 benchmark.
Sired by EB S Phalaris, out of This Girl Has Time, the sale topper's dam is a full sister to well-known sire, One Time Pepto.
Taking top honours for the broodmares was Bulla Rosaline, offered by the Bulla-Lyn stud, Diggers Rest, Vic, and knocked down to Mitch and Anna Hoy, Guyra, NSW.
The eight-and-a-half year old mare was sired by Warrenbri Romeo and out of Reyn Moore, with bloodlines on her dam's side going back to high-earning mare One Moore Spin.
Day two will kick off at 8am on Saturday with the remainder of the yearlings, before the ridden horses make their way into the sale ring.
More reports to come over the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.