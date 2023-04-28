Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Farmers plead for visa solutions following Migration Review

By Newsroom
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NFF Chief Executive Officer Tony Mahar is concerned about the changes to the migration policy. Picture: Supplied
NFF Chief Executive Officer Tony Mahar is concerned about the changes to the migration policy. Picture: Supplied

The National Farmers' Federation has welcomed the federal government's review of the migration system, which they say represents a critical juncture that must be capitalised on to produce real and constructive changes, that consider the needs of the agriculture industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.