Central Queensland cotton farmers have grown an 'outstanding' dryland crop this season, after dry conditions and lack of rain forced many operations to abandon their crop last season.
The 2022-23 season saw approximately 35,200 hectares of cotton planted across central Queensland, including 29,800 ha of irrigated and 5400 ha of dryland cotton.
Dryland cotton, otherwise known as rain-grown cotton, is an opportunity crop based on moisture.
The region had a large cotton plant this season following a wet winter and increase in water allocations following rainfall in the dam catchment.
In the Central Highlands, both gins are operational with early crops reporting up to 13 bales per ha for irrigated cotton and an above average four to six bales per ha for rain-grown cotton crops.
Emerald district irrigated and dryland cotton growers Nigel and Beth Burnett and their team at Colorada Cotton, had a smaller dryland cotton crop this season.
The Burnetts had 1300 ha of dryland cotton planted for the 2021-22 season, but were forced to plough the entire crop back into the soil, after what Mr Burnett described as a 'disastrous' season.
"Last season was disastrous and we didn't even end up putting a picker into any of the dryland cotton that we planted, because it was a really tough season," Mr Burnett said.
"Last year was just shocking and out of the ordinary year, I guess in terms of rainfall.
"It leaves a pretty awful feeling in your stomach, but we couldn't imagine that it could happen two years in a row.
"It's great to have a season like this, to follow up on the disappointment of last year's season and it's great to have a crop perform the way this current one has."
Colorada Cotton planted 400ha of Sicot 746 dryland cotton, between mid November and mid December last year, at 10 plants per metre in a double skip configuration to conserve water.
Their cotton was planted with a precision planter following rainfall into a moist profile with multiple rain events during early vegetative growth stages.
Mr Burnett said it had been a tough season, but was happy with how the rain-grown cotton has pulled though.
"It's been a pretty tough season and we only had enough moisture profile to plant in mid November and December, before it rained through that period through to Christmas and the tap turned off into March," he said.
"How well the rain-grown crop has pulled through it looks fantastic.
"I don't think the response we've seen is varietal related, I think it's just timing of amounts of rain and the show of the resilience of the cotton crop to come through a tough period and deliver at the end when it got a fair bit of rain in March to finish the crop off."
Colorada had their cotton picker in the paddock last week, harvesting their dryland crop, with early yields looking at around four to six bales per hectare.
"It's good to see a dry period now so we can pick this crop and it's going to yield really well but the quality will be well up as well, so I don't expect to see any discounts in terms of quality discounts," Mr Burnett said.
"It's had a pretty solid uniform growing season, except for that one period in the middle when it was dry."
Father and son duo Dean and Jayden Thompson were also thrilled to begin harvesting last week.
Jayden worked for Colorada for three years previously, before turning to boiler maker apprenticeship for 18 months.
He later rejoined his father and the Burnetts back on the farm to pursue a career in agriculture.
"Jayden rang me up about six months ago and wanted to come back to farming because he loves it so much and he could see his future in that," Mr Burnett said.
"It's great to see him back, because he's obviously skilled enough to drive a cotton picker and most other things on the farm."
Nutrien Emerald agronomist, Tegan Brownie, described Colorada Cotton's current dryland fields as chalk and cheese, compared to last season.
"(Colorada Cotton) crops had great boll counts and the consistent rainfall meant good boll size and hopefully lint quality," Ms Brownie said.
"The soft season allowed crops to put on a lot of lateral growth with multiple boll positions held on branches.
"The wet weather did cause some square shedding early on however as the season has progressed with good conditions these crops have been able to load a lot of fruit on."
Ms Brownie said their fields were pre-fertilised the previous season but due to a lack of rainfall crops weren't pickable so much of the nutrition remained in the soil for this season.
"A large portion of the dryland was side-dressed with urea in crop as the season progressed and yield potential was more promising," she said.
"As the season was favourable and the crop didn't encounter many early stress events, it required two pix applications to manage vegetative growth and ensure the plants didn't grow rank.
"These crops only had one application of an insecticide and miticide applied for mirids and mites during peak flowering, we were lucky with a low insect pressure season."
Further to the north, dryland cotton picking is in full swing at Dooruna Downs in the Kilcummin district, where grower James Duddy has planted the first season of dryland cotton on their farm.
The Duddy family bought 12,800ha Dooruna in central Queensland near Clermont in late 2020, after previously farming in the Goodiwindi district.
This season, Dooruna have planted 1500 hectares of Sicot 748 dryland cotton, using a single disk opener air seeder.
Dooruna's main dryland crops that are normally rotated are summer sorghum, winter wheat and chickpeas and potentially summer mungbeans.
The crop was planted in the last two weeks of August last year in full moisture profile and Mr Duddy had a picker in the paddock on Anzac Day just gone.
Mr Duddy described the season as quite cool, with some days getting above 40 degrees.
"We had Sorghum in as the previous crop and we harvested that crop in July and we still had a full profile so we started planting cotton to utilise that profile and the forecast was for a wet summer," he said.
"We planted in the last two weeks of August and it was nearly ready for the defoliation at the end of January, after we received over 200mm of rain, so we decided to grow on the crop."
Central Queensland had many challenges this season with large rain events and cloudy weather causing multiple fruit shedding events across the season.
Fruit loss caused many growers to 'grow on' cotton to retrieve yields which pushed our traditional picking time back.
Mr Duddy said early indications were showing that the first dryland crop was yielding six bales per hectare.
Dooruna's in-house agronomist, Ryan Ogden-Brown, said it had been a "fantastic" dryland cotton season.
"The crop Dooruna has grown is outstanding and not a crop that is seen very often in central Queensland," Mr Ogden-Brown said.
"It's also fantastic to see other growers in the district successfully harvesting good crops after the dryland cotton season we had last year."
Mr Ogden-Brown said foliar N & K was applied late in the crop to assist with retention and flowering when Dooruna decided to grow the crop on following a large rain event at the end of January.
"Two applications of pix was applied, one to reduce excessive growth after large rain event in January. Second was a cut out rate," he said.
"Insect pressure was also very low, nothing of great concern just low populations of mirids."
Mr Ogden-Brown said he was very happy with how the crop turned out.
"The season has been ideal cotton growing weather and with milder temperatures than usual, the crop has had no massive stress events apart from prior to the large rain event in January, where the crop was starting to run out of moisture in areas," he said.
"Combined with very low insect pressure it has been a very favourable season."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.