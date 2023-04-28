Wellcamp quarantine facility, costing $220m, handed back to Wagners

The controversial Wellcamp quarantine facility that cost the state government $220 million to lease and run will be handed back to owner Wagner Corporation on Saturday.
To mark the contract ending, Deputy Opposition Leader Jarrod Bleijie "handed back" the key on Friday at the facility, west of Toowoomba, in front of media.
During the press conference, Mr Bleijie asked Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to apologise to Queenslanders.
"Will the Premier finally admit this was nothing more than a political stunt and finally apologise to Queenslanders for making the worst taxpayer decision in the state's history?" Mr Bleijie said.
"The Premier claimed this was about future-proofing but now Queenslanders know it was only about protecting the Premier's political future because the state would never own Wellcamp."
The government did not answer questions about an apology, but in statement, a spokesperson for the Deputy Premier said the facility provided certainty at the time.
"Wellcamp gave the government and businesses the certainty they needed to avoid lockdowns and reopen the state to overseas and domestic travellers," they said.
"This supported our economic recovery and ensured the safety of Queenslanders."
The spokesperson said because of the health response, Queensland outperformed the rest of the country on employment, domestic economic growth, workforce participation, retail growth and interstate migration during and after the pandemic.
"The day before the government announced our intention to build Wellcamp, in August 2021, we had to pause interstate arrivals because all our quarantine hotels were full. There were 5114 people across 22 quarantine hotels at the highest point and multiple outbreaks caused by hotel leaks," they said.
The site was used by 730 guests and was in full operation for 177 days.
Wagner Corporation hasn't revealed its plans for the site, but it has floated a proposal for an animal quarantine facility for the Wellcamp Airport business precinct.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
