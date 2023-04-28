Australia Post will report its first annual loss in eight years and has proposed several cost saving measures including limiting its letter delivery service, but a regional council mayor has slammed the idea, saying it will hurt rural areas.
In February, Australia Post reported a record first-half letters loss before tax of $189.7 million and will report a full financial year loss in 2022-23.
Recent discussion paper, Postal Services Modernisation, puts forth several options to fix the balance sheet, including a postage price rise, "relaxing" letter delivery frequency requirements, and deregulating the priority letter service.
Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said such changes would negatively impact residents living in rural areas.
"Their report has a focus on business rather than the customer which is disappointing," Mr Lehmann said.
"There is no consideration for the need to continue its letter service in some parts of Australia as opposed to others or in areas where mobile and internet coverage is poor.
"We are a rural region, with an ageing population, where many of our residents rely on getting their information by receiving a letter in the mail."
Councillor Sean Choat shared the sentiment of Mayor Lehmann and said there was little consideration given to rural communities in the review.
"For Australia Post to significantly change or limit its letter delivery service will have a major impact on our region and many other local governments unless the legislative framework is amended simultaneously to enable the digital delivery of legal notices," Mr Choat said.
"Even so, changes in legislation will still not address residents who live in areas where mobile and internet coverage is poor.
"Our residents deserve better service, not less services."
The council will make a submission to Australia Post outlining its concerns and has also reached out to the Local Government Association Queensland (LGAQ).
In a stark speech to the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia (AmCham) in Melbourne on Thursday, Australia Post CEO Paul Graham said "the status quo is no longer an option for our business".
"The consultation process that closes tonight will help us develop the blueprint for change - but there is no question we must change," Mr Graham said.
"What we need is the commitment and goodwill from the parliament to make the changes necessary to deliver a sustainable future.
"There may be a time later this year when parliamentarians are asked to consider changes to Australia Post to support the viability of the business.
"My simple request is to put the national interest first.
"We want to keep Australia Post strong for all Australians and especially communities in rural and regional Australia, but this is only possible if we are financially sustainable."
Since 2007-08, mail volumes have fallen by 66 per cent - and per-household mail volumes are expected to halve in the next five years.
The average household today receives fewer than two letters per week and sends fewer than 3 per cent of all mail.
"We are spending more and more money to deliver fewer and fewer letters," Mr Graham said.
"It's a stark message but the Australian community must understand that without change to their national postal service, its long-term viability is at risk."
Governed by the 1989 Australian Postal Corporation Act, Mr Graham says performance standards issued under the Act are no longer fit for purpose.
Mr Graham said it was important to note the principles that would guide its future directions - two of which included: Post offices will continue to serve communities - particularly in regional and rural areas, and Australia Post will reduce the operating costs of the letters service.
