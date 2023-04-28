Queensland Country Life
Post-auction negotiations continue on Melaleuca

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 28 2023 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Negotiations are continuing on the 3234 hectare freehold cattle property Melaleuca. Picture - supplied
Negotiations are continuing on the 3234 hectare freehold cattle property Melaleuca. Picture - supplied

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the highly productive 3234 hectare (7991 acre) Central Queensland cattle property Melaleuca after it was passed in at auction for $15 million.

