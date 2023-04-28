Eleven months before the next local government elections, the Balonne Shire Council has sworn in a new councillor and appointed a new deputy mayor.
Adam Osborne was sworn in as a councillor at special council meeting in St George this week, and councillor Robyn Fuhrmeister was appointed as deputy mayor at the same time.
The appointments came about following the resignation of former councillor and deputy mayor Richard Lomman in early April.
According to the legislated process, if there is less than twelve months until the next local government election, vacancies created by councillor resignations have to be filled by inviting nominations.
Balonne shire mayor Samantha O'Toole warmly welcomed Cr Osborne and congratulated Cr Fuhrmeister on her elevation, saying they both brought a strong track record of serving residents and communities across the shire.
Cr Osborne has been a police liaison officer in St George and has chaired the St George Aboriginal Housing Company.
"I am delighted that we have been able to fill both the councillor and deputy mayor positions with quick resolution," Cr O'Toole said.
"It is critical that we are able to get on with delivering as much as possible, as quickly as possible, for our shire.
"I am looking forward to working with them in their new positions."
Mr Osborne said he felt privileged to be selected through the nomination process.
"A key area of interest for me is opportunities for youth across the shire," he said. "I am honoured to have been selected and believe I can make a positive contribution to the region, community and the council team."
Crs Osborne and Fuhrmeister, along with the rest of the councillors, will serve in their newly appointed roles until the next ordinary election, set down for March 16, 2024.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
