In demand cattle property tops $3000/acre

AN in demand Central Queensland cattle property has sold at auction for more than $3000/acre, suggesting little let up in prices for first class country.
Paul and Carla Tavin, Gogango, paid $9.05 million at auction for the Moura property Rainbows End.
Offered by the Attard brothers, the 1214 hectares (3000 acres) heavy carrying, melon hole country sold about $7455/ha ($3017/acre).
Three parties had registered to bid at the auction.
Located 10km north of Moura, the property has extensively improved pastures including Biloela and Gayndah buffel, bambatsi, green panic, seca stylo and progardes. There is also 80ha of leucaena.
Water is supplied from four large, interconnected dams, six tanks and 15 troughs.
The cell grazed property has 93 paddocks with a laneway to the central cattle yards.
Other improvements include a five bedrrom Queenslander style homestead.
The marketing of Rainbows End was handled by Brad Hanson from Hourn and Bishop, Moura.
