State government-owned Powerlink has announced the preferred routes for two electricity line corridors to connect the proposed Borumba pumped hydro project to existing substations west at Tarong/Halys and north at Woolooga.
Powerlink executive general manager, delivery and technical solutions, Ian Lowry described the Borumba scheme project as "critical" for Queensland's future electricity needs and said the two proposed line corridors were selected after options were explored and extensive community consultation was conducted.
Mr Lowry said the draft corridors, selected for the least impact adhering to a variety of criteria, include the "Woolooga West" running north and "Halys Central" running southwest.
"The draft corridor selection report is now recommending one kilometre wide corridors for those two transmission lines," he said.
"This is part of an ongoing engagement process, so no final decision has been made and that is an important thing- the purpose of publishing these reports is so we can consult and engage with community and stakeholders.
"We get to the final corridor reports in September this year."
Around 200 landholders will be impacted by the corridors and Mr Lowry said he could understand they may have concerns but consultation would continue and compensation would be negotiated to reflect property values and impacts.
"We have been working on a review of our compensation frameworks," he said.
"We are very aware that community expectations have shifted regarding land access compensation matters.
"We are at a point where we expect to be able to make more public announcements about those revised compensation frameworks but it is not until we make a final selection in September where we talk to landholders in detail on that."
The Woolooga West corridor is proposed for "slap bang in middle" of "home farm" property of Kilkivan commercial cattle grazier Ian Davies.
Mr Davies who has lived on the property for more than 40 years, said no compensation would make him consider allowing the power lines on his land and the news had left the community devastated and angry.
"I'm not letting them on the property," he said.
"Not at this stage, it is still only a proposal, at this point they won't be coming on the property at all."
With concerns of the visual pollution of the power lines, bio-security and the impact on land values, Mr Davies said he didn't understand how the lines could avoid being close to homes as it passes through the region.
"If they go through near our house I'm not prepared to live here and neither are any of the other residents," he said.
"They will have to resume the properties, which they have said they are not going to do.
"We are not going to live with them, I don't think we should have to."
Katy McCallum runs the Kilkivan General Store and while her property will not be impacted by the proposed power lines, she has been heavily involved in the fight to keep them out of the region.
The former police officer said the issue only came to the attention of most of the locals only four months ago, despite Powerlink stating that consultation started in 2021.
"They (Powerlink) have broken everyone's spirit in how they have dealt with this," she said.
"People have found out in the last 48 hours and they are absolutely traumatised, these are big strong, country people who have done the right thing all their lives and their shoulders are sunk, they are in tears, they are devastated.
"We won't kick and scream, we will simply lock our gates and not accept registered mail from them."
Powerlink states the 1 km-wide corridors would be finalised in September 2023 and they will then work with landholders to identify a 70-metre easement based on their direct feedback and input on how they manage their properties and land.
Construction is expected to start in late 2025.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
