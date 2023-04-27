A top price of $32,500 was achieved at the inaugural BLING (Brangus Ladies Invitational Notable Genetics) Sale on Thursday, at Paradise Lagoons.
The 12 stud combined to sell all 25 lots for 100 per cent clearance and an average of $15,060, grossing $376,500.
Top honours went to lot 17, Triple B Omina S225, offered by Triple B Brangus, Dingo.
The 19-month-old polled female was the daughter of Triple B Networth N284, out of Triple B Omina M367, was reported in the catalogue as having 11 out of 14 EBVs above breed average.
Omina narrowly nudged out her stable mate, Triple B Nerida S233, who kicked off the sale with a $30,000 bid.
A polled, AI heifer, Nerida is the daughter of Suhn's Business Line 30D26, out of Triple B Nerida P547.
It was a successful night for the Barlow family's Triple B stud, as they sold four females to average $22,625.
Full report to come.
