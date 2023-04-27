A team of Speckle Park led by Queensland steers clinched the breed's first prestigious Stan Hill Trophy at the Sydney Royal this month.
A steer from Kingaroy and another from the Stanthorpe area teamed up with a South Australian exhibit to take home the Stan Hill Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the interbreed group of three purebred steers.
One of several categories in the show's purebred steer and carcase section, it's run as a team competition where each breed selects its three best steers.
Carcase point scores are added together to give a total score and the breed with the highest number of points wins.
The Speckle Park team scored 249.93 points out of 300, edging out the red Angus by a mere 0.09 points.
In third was the Shorthorn breed on 247.87 points.
Leading the team on 92.12 points was Sowden Goodguyswearblack, exhibited and bred by Matthew and Shannon Sowden, Sowden Speckle Park, Kingaroy.
The 11-month-old was 440kg live weight and measured 98sq cm for eye muscle area (EMA) and 10mm for both rib and rump fat.
Close behind with 86.73 points was Pinnacle Park Extra Special, exhibited by Troy Hepburn, Mckees Hill, NSW, and bred by Tania Paget, Pinnacle Park Speckle Park, The Summit.
On 71.08 points was Ewyn Tellmemore, exhibited by Jack and Sam Nelson, Jackungah Speckle Park, Pine Lodge, Vic, and bred by Vaughn Johnston, Ewyn Speckle Park, Balhannah, SA.
The pair, who run commercial Limousin and Speckle Park and have been breeding Speckle Park stud cattle for four years, said the calf they took to Sydney was "a bit of a standout".
"The cow [he] is out of was an imported embryo from Canada and her previous calves were big EMA calves as well. We knew that he'd hang up well, knowing what he was out of," Matthew said.
On-farm, Mr Sowden said their breeding program was often led by strong EMA sires.
"It's a hard one to chase something like your fat covers because obviously, a lot of the time, season has a fair bit to do with it, but we always try and use bulls that definitely have positive fats and big EMAs," he said.
In the hoof class, the Sowdens' steer was awarded reserve middleweight champion and took the same accolade and a gold medal on the hook.
Fellow Queenslander Tania Paget has shown cattle at a royal show before, but to get a win for her first showing of a purebred steer at a royal was "truly humbling".
Scoring a win over strong carcase contenders like Limousins and Angus was made sweeter by the fact that it was the breed's first time entering the trophy competition, according to Ms Paget.
"This is the first time we've actually had enough Speckle Park entries to compete with a trio of steers for the Stan Hill," she said.
Ms Paget, who has been breeding Speckle Park stud cattle since 2015 and regularly scans and inputs all of her data with Breedplan, said her overall vision was simple.
"I have a number of focuses, but obviously to produce the best beef possible is the main one," she said.
"Speckle Parks are becoming more widely known as a true carcase animal."
The Sydney Royal grand champion carcase was awarded to a Limousin from NSW.
All the Sydney purebred steer and carcase results are on the website.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
