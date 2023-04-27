Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Speckle Park Queensland steers help breed clinch first Stan Hill Trophy at Sydney Royal purebred steer and carcase competition

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
April 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Speckle Park steer from Matthew and Shannon Sowden was a part of the winning Speckle Park team for the Stan Hill Trophy. Picture supplied.
The Speckle Park steer from Matthew and Shannon Sowden was a part of the winning Speckle Park team for the Stan Hill Trophy. Picture supplied.

A team of Speckle Park led by Queensland steers clinched the breed's first prestigious Stan Hill Trophy at the Sydney Royal this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.