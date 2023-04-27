He has been touted as a legend of Australian rodeo, but these days the "Winton Whiz" champion bronc rider, Ray Hermann, has opted for the quiet life with wife Sonia on Winton's outskirts.
Now 64, he spent time reflecting on his world champion bronc riding career when North Queensland Register paid him a visit last week.
Ever humble to his bootstraps, you have to prompt Ray to tell his story.
He has been a member of the Australian Professional Rodeo Association since 1974, and he qualified 10 times for the APRA National Finals.
Ray went on to win seven Australian saddle bronc titles from 1980, and three international titles on home soil.
To this day, Ray still holds the title of having won the most saddlebronc titles in the world.
Ray learned his skills by riding wild broncs at bush rodeos around north west Queensland.
He started off riding bulls, bare backs, broncs and calf roping, but in later years settled for the saddle broncs.
He had his first taste of rodeo at 15, when competed at the Kynuna Rodeo in 1974.
"All was going well until I got bucked off just on the whistle," he said.
He made his debut on the pro circuit at the age of 19 in Sydney in the 1978 RM Williams World Titles, winning against the Americans.
He repeated the win at another international event in Rockhampton in 1981.
Once again, in 1998 the Americans put the challenge to Ray in a Champions of Champions Rodeo in Darwin, and again Ray gave his competitors no chance, and claimed the title.
He was often introduced at rodeos by the announcer as the "fella from Winton" who "could ride a bronc with his eyes closed".
Nobody has confirmed the eyes closed reference, but Ray did admit he continued to ride with a broken neck twice.
"I didn't know I had broken my neck, until I decided to have an x-ray," he said.
He called time on his rodeo days in 2013 and rode his final bronc at Muttaburra.
"I won a lot of money over the years," he said.
"I did 96 rodeos in one year, and would have won 40 of them.
"One of my best runs was winning a consecutive six in a row."
Back in his day it wasn't compulsory to wear a safety vest, even though they were available.
"We didn't have to wear them, and I didn't like 'em, they were too restricting for me," he said.
Ray's collection of buckles and awards take pride of place at his home.
"They're all here except the first international buckle, as I gave it to Fred Brophy, who is a good mate - he still wears it today," Ray said.
So why didn't he go international?
He did get his passport to head to America but decided not to go, citing having too much fun in Australia.
"I had already won against their best," he said.
The days of beer and a party are long gone too.
"Sonia and I have been sober for eight years now, and we don't miss a drop," he said.
Today Ray is a horse trainer, and has six racehorses in training on 10 hectares at Whiz Plains.
A highlight is winning the Triple Crown, a cup given to the trainer who trains the winner of the Bedourie, Birdsville and Betoota Cup with the same horse in the the same year.
Ray won the cup with Vain Joe in 2004, who he trained for his father Clarrie.
He is one of only two horse trainers to claim the Triple Crown.
Summing up his riding success, he said: "Rodeoing is a good life, and I would do it all again".
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
