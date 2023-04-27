The cane industry has been leading the way of turning agriculture waste products into profit.
Craig Wood is business development manager at Isis Central Sugar Mill and said while the cane industry was at the forefront of utilising by-products, with new technology developments and emission targets the future contained even more opportunities for cashing in on waste.
"We use a lot of our by-products," he said.
"Our waste products are re-utilised right across the board, with our mud, bagasse, molasses and even our effluent at times getting used for a variety of purposes and we are looking at different ways to value-add to that at the moment in a way to extract more benefits for the growers and also the business.
"And we are always looking for ways to improve communications between different parties and break down any points of difference so people can understand what is going on and see the full potential and opportunities."
Mr Wood attended a University of Queensland "Ventures and Entrepreneurship" workshop in Bundaberg which united local primary producers, community members in agriculture, researchers and local government representatives to explore ways of dealing with bio-waste in the region, that is also commercially beneficial for producers.
Tomas Piccinini is manager at UQ Ventures that was facilitating the workshop and said it was exciting to connect all the different levels of industry and believed working together would help generate beneficial ideas.
"We want to host a space for all these different stakeholders to co-design and co-create solutions," he said.
"Looking at things that maybe stopping the region unlocking that bio-economy and growing that potential.
"We have heard from producers that they are already thinking of ways to use waste, they already care about the environment, because that is their livelihood, the drive is there.
"But it just hasn't all come together as a system, it is all nearly there, it is just about creating that final connection."
With the Bundaberg region being one of the largest food growing areas in Australia, Ben Artup, director of strategic projects and development with Bundaberg Regional Council, was also optimistic and the agriculture industry unlocking bio-waste opportunities that could create news businesses and jobs.
"We want to look at ways we can position ourselves as a bio-economy capital of Australia," he said.
"We have some great opportunities in our ag sector and we just want to look at any issues and come up with collective solutions to grow jobs and investment in the bio-economy.
"We want farmers to have input into the design thinking approach and pathways forward."
Mr Artup said one of the challenges was just a shift in thinking for the community and producers, and embracing the benefits of alternative ways of using by-products that could also be financially productive.
"Just getting that shift in consumers or the people that are lending money about the fact that this is different, it is new and not how we did business in the past," he said.
"We have some great operators already in the region, Oreco is transforming cane waste into a natural garden product, and they focus on innovation, that is something that was not being used and spun off into a new product that makes money.
"This is all happening, we just want insights that we can draw on."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
