Numbers were back at Gracemere saleyards on Wednesday but a larger offering of heavy cattle was presented for the full panel of meatworks buyers.
The 2260 head yarding consisted of 1346 steers, 616 heifers, 233 cows, 25 bulls and 40 PTIC heifers/cows and calves.
Cattle came from Bowen, Collinsville, Nebo, Theodore, Goovigen and all local areas in between.
Retreat Grazing, Wycarbah sold a run of Droughtmaster heavy feeder steers for 344c weighing 496kg to return $1709/hd.
GRC Pastoral, South Yaamba sold Droughtmaster steers for 354c weighing 462kg to return $1639/hd.
Rosetta Pastoral Company, Collinsville sold grey Brahman No.2 steers for 336c weighing 459kg to return $1543/hd.
Alexander Curtis, Koumala sold a pen of Angus cross steers for 360c weighing 415kg to return $1494/hd.
R and R Woodrow, Garnant sold a run of Santa cross steers to average 372c weighing 389kg to return $1446/hd.
JR and BE Tarry sold Charbray steers 386c weighing 385kg to return $1487/hd.
MP and RA Hunt Garnant sold Droughtmaster weaner steer 428c weighing 287kg to return $1230/hd.
A and L Angel Bowen sold Brahman weaner steers 446c weighing 274kg to return $1223/hd.
MA and AM Stewart, Camboon sold a pen of Simbrah cross steers for 452c weighing 252kg to return $1141/hd.
DC and RL Smith, Dululu sold a pen of Angus cross steers for 442c weighing 247kg to return $1094/hd.
McDonald family, Yeppoon sold a pen of Angus cross steers for 524c weighing 202kg to return $1058/hd and a pen of Droughtmaster steers for 520c weighing 178kg to return $927/hd.
Costi Consolidated, Deepwater sold Brahman cows for 273c weighing 601kg to return $1642/hd.
Waveron Grazing, Collinsville sold Brahman cows for 275c weighing 563kg to return $1550/hd.
Mackland Grazing, Collinsville sold a pen of Brangus cross heifers for 306c weighing 424kg to return $1298/hd.
MA and AM Stewart, Camboon sold a pen of Charbray cross heifers for 340c weighing 336kg to return $1143/hd.
JR and BE Tarry Thangool sold Charbray weaner heifers for 364c weighing 283kg to return $1033/hd.
EM and RF Bella Nebo sold Brangus weaner heifers for 374c weighing 274kg to return $1025/hd.
Jiaoyuan Qin, Biloela sold a pen of Santa Gertrudis heifers for 342c weighing 220kg to return $752/hd.
CO Lee, Collinsville sold a Brahman bull for 290c weighing 514kg to return $1491/hd.
