Gracemere saleyards numbers back

Updated April 27 2023 - 10:48am, first published 9:00am
Joel Dawson of Brian Dawson Auctions Livestock & Property Marketing with buyer Geoff Shaw of Rockhampton who secured Brahman steers for 446c/kg averaging 274kg to return $1233/hd. Picture: CQLX
Numbers were back at Gracemere saleyards on Wednesday but a larger offering of heavy cattle was presented for the full panel of meatworks buyers.

