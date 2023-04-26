Heifers dearer at Moreton sale

Agents from Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a reduced yarding of 249 head of cattle at Wednesday's sale.
The export market was stronger, relative to the quality of the yarding.
Four and six tooth heifers sold to a dearer market.
Feeders were in short supply and remained unchanged.
Vealers and yearlings sold to a more competitive panel of buyers.
Weaner males from Heather Lee sold to 320c/kg to return $1104.
Rahane Pastoral consigned weaner steers and four tooth heifers that made 371.2c/kg for $853 and 305.2c kg for $1577 respectively.
Backgrounder steers from Murray and Judy O'Reilly sold to 343.2c/kg to realize $1218.
Des Hodgson sold trade feeder steers for 337.2c/kg to come back at $1335.
Two tooth pasture heifers from Graeme and Delwyn Harris made 307.2c/kg to return $1735.
Barry Castle and Rebecca White consigned six tooth ox that sold to 325.2c kg to return $2243.
Pens of heavy cows from Michael Hazell made 275.2c/kg to come back at $1978.
The Eggleston family sold medium weight cows for 267.2c/kg or $1583.
A bull from Brett Ehrich made 283.2c/kg to return $2067.
