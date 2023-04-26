Heifers dearer at Moreton sale

Queensland Country Life
Morton saleyards agents report four and six tooth heifers dearer

Updated April 27 2023 - 7:58am, first published 7:00am
Agents from Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a reduced yarding of 249 head of cattle at Wednesday's sale.

