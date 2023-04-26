AgForce finalising joint training plan, offering it to LPC owners

Hot on the heels of the news that an industry consortium of pastoral houses had failed in its bid to tender for the former Longreach Pastoral College assets, to repurpose them for unique targeted learning, AgForce has announced it is finalising its new joint training venture with Response.
CEO Mike Guerin said he hoped there would be an opportunity to work with the new owners of the college.
The state government revealed last Friday that it had accepted three tenders for parts of the college for a price totalling $12.4m, but a popular bid by a consortium led by AAM Investment Group was not one of them.
Mr Guerin said the AAM-led bid would have protected the facility for training, and thanks to the limited visibility of the process undertaken to choose the successful tenderers, that couldn't be guaranteed at the moment.
"It would be a pretty big disappointment if the Longreach Pastoral College was lost to training," he said. "Ag is in a bad space as far as training goes, and we would like to offer an olive branch to whoever the successful tenderer is, with our package."
He said they had put a huge amount of work in behind the scenes to bring a fully compliant asset into being, and it was their hope they would have something to offer the successful tenderer of the campus section.
"Existing ag education in this country is simply not adequate or fit for purpose," he said. "We don't want to compete with TAFE colleges but there's no other option at present."
Response has been operating more than 30 years and owns and operates two registered training organisations as the largest provider of technical training to the beef processing industry in Australia.
It runs a graduate certificate in agribusiness on behalf of the Australian Meat Processor Corporation, and works closely with associations such as the Australian Meat Industry Council and the Meat Industry Training Advisory Council.
Response has been working with augmented reality, which Mr Guerin said targeted the way young people engage.
While AgForce is also a registered training organisation, Mr Guerin said they each brought different elements to the partnership.
"They have the skills, we have an understanding of industry needs," he said.
Once the joint training venture receives its licences and accreditation, it will be reaching out for partnerships, collaboration, and co-design opportunities.
"We are still to build courses to meet industry needs, but we hope to do that as soon as we can," Mr Guerin said.
"We hope there will be an opportunity to work with the new owners of Longreach Pastoral College.
"We are optimistic that the successful bidders will be open to collaboration with industry.
"Agriculture is an essential industry and providing industry-relevant training is vital to ensuring the current and future workforce is 'job ready' with the skills needed."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
