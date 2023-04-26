Queensland Country Life
Silverdale sale prices boosted by Charolais store cow offering

April 26 2023 - 2:00pm
Charolais store cows make $1233 at Silverdale
Charolais store cows make $1233 at Silverdale

Prices at the Silverdale sale were up on Wednesday with 248 head yarded including a "very good" run of young Charolais cross store cows that sold to very strong rates to go back to the paddock.

