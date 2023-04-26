Charolais store cows make $1233 at Silverdale

Prices at the Silverdale sale were up on Wednesday with 248 head yarded including a "very good" run of young Charolais cross store cows that sold to very strong rates to go back to the paddock.
Agents noted that the market for export and slaughter cattle remained similar to last week while feeder heifers and light feeder steers sold to slightly dearer rates as did weaner heifers.
PM Lehmann sold heavy Droughtmaster cows for 288c/kg or $1744.
J Rodda sold Charbray cows for 268c/kg or $1382 and Charolais store cows for 297c/kg to return $1233.
Friesian cull cows from A and L Anstis made 244c/kg to return $1624.
Brahman bulls from JC Beaumont made 285c/kg to return $2425.
Brangus heavy steers from DM and PJ Small made 325c/kg or $1837.
Simon and McNellee sold heavy Speckle Park cross heifers for 313c/kg or $1738.
Cooper Kin sold heavy Angus cross feeder steers for 360c/kg or $1405.
Light Angus feeder steers from JE Ivey made 375c/kg or $1205.
Droughtmaster yearling mickeys from AB Taylor sold for 305c/kg or $1114.
Droughtmaster feeder heifers from RJ and MJ Harvey made 309c/kg or $1268.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Huth Pastoral sold for 321c/kg to return $742.
Charbray weaner steers from BR and VD Tetzlaff made 371c/kg or $928.
