For men to have a healthy mind, it helps for them to be aware of their psychical wellbeing according to Bundaberg-based mental health worker David Facer.
Mr Facer is about to launch a charity called Brave Brothers, which will focus on supporting men's health, suicide awareness and domestic abuse campaigns at a local level in rural Queensland.
"There is a lot of need in regional and rural areas for a focus of men's health, and in particular mental health," he said.
"But structurally a lot of the issues that affect men's mental health are also based on their general health.
"It can be a lack of exercise, being involved in high stress situations in work places, not doing the body health checkups and looking after diet, sometimes these things aren't given the importance they are needed."
The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data, based on 2021 figures but released in October 2022, shows males are around three times more likely to die by suicide than females, men accounted for 75 per cent of deaths by suicide (2358 deaths), while women accounted for deaths (786 deaths).
Mr Facer first established the non-government mental health organisation and charity last December but will officially launch Brave Brothers in June this year.
The organisation plans to "meet with men where men are" and increase awareness around five key issues including suicide awareness, prostate and testicular cancer, obesity and domestic and family violence.
Mr Facer said starting the charity has been tough going, but he knows from his years in the industry the services could save lives.
"It's a huge challenge especially around the fact that a lot of people know there is a need in these areas, but struggle to look very closely at there own community and see the benefits of supporting areas such as men's health and issues," he said.
"If we have better health for men we have a stronger community."
With rural and remote men often involved in industries like agriculture where they work alone, or in small families businesses, Mr Facer said making a difference meant being on the ground and providing more than online resources for those in need.
"The plan is based on localised information and awareness," he said.
"There is a lot of information and resources out there, but men and women are very busy so looking out for these resources takes a lot of time and effort."
"So face-to-face conversations are so valuable, it's grassroots, we have large-scale organisations who do fantastic work in providing resources and awareness but when it comes down to it locally we still need to have these conversions and someone has to lead it - that is what we are going to try and do."
Readers seeking support can contact:
