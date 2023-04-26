The Australian peanut crop - of which 90 per cent is grown in Queensland - could be the smallest in three years according to the latest data.
A lack of publicly available information makes the peanut crop harder to track than sorghum or wheat, but the USDA Foreign Agriculture Service puts the 2022-23 crop at 11,000 hectares for 16,000 tonnes.
Julian Cross, who is about to start harvesting at Four Winds, Kumbia, said hectares were down in his district due to unfavourable seasonal conditions.
"It was a bit wet, then it dried out, then we were battling to get rain to plant anything then. The tap turned off in September and no one can find out how to turn it back on," Mr Cross said.
The grower said they picked up "bits and pieces" of rain along the way and decided to pivot to other crops.
"The peanuts need a really good drink to set a decent crop and we never got any of that. It hasn't been the best of years, but I've had a damn sight worse. We won't lose money on them," he said.
Peanuts are normally grown through the summer months, planted anywhere from September through to early January, with harvest taking place in March and April.
Major growing areas are on the Atherton Tableland near Cairns, Emerald in CQ, Bundaberg and Childers, and in the South and Central Burnett regions.
Mr Cross said while his crop was back, north of Kingaroy fared worse.
"North of Kingaroy is a lot worse than this ... [it's] terrible. There's a lot of country that didn't even get planted [such as around] Wooroolin."
A 150ha mungbean crop could prove hard to beat this year, with Mr Cross locking in a hectare contract for $1550/t for no.1 grade, $1450/t for processing, and $1300/t for manufacturing.
"They'll probably be one of the better crops this year with the price," he said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
