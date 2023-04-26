captions
Agents Bartholomew an Co yarded an outstanding line up of weaners at their annual weaner sale last Saturday with buyers competing strongly for quality pens of steers while heifers sold to a slightly easier market.
Paradise Creek Pastoral Co, Mt Beppo sold Limousin weaner steers for $2000/head. Charbray weaner steers account Wyatt Earthmoving, Beaudesert sold for $1340/head. J2X Pty Ltd, Kidaman Creek sold Charbray weaner steers for $1220/head.
Michael and Cherryl Fraser, Mundoolun, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1200/head. Braford weaner steers account Wundaburra Pastoral Co, Mount Archer sold for $1190/head, while Lance Bischoff Family Trust, Buaraba sold Santa Gertrudis weaner steers for $1180/head
Allan and Sandy King, Running Creek, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers making $1070/head.
Droughtmaster weaner steers account Paul Katie Newlove, Maroon sold Droughtmaster weaner steers made $1060/head. Syd Williams, Mount Mort sent a quality draft of 187 Santa weaner steers with the top pen making $1140/herad. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Steve Debbie Copeland, Buaraba sold for $1040/head.
Steve Green, Purga sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $990. Kathleen Panitz, Rathdowney sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $960. Limousin x weaner steers account Mountaindale, Chingee Creek sold for $960. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Produce to be Proud Of, Innisplain sold for $940. Angus x weaner steers account S.A. Bird, Maudsland sold for $860.
Charolais x weaner heifers account Greg Karen Roberts, Boonah sold for $1160. Paradise Creek Pastoral Co sold Limousin weaner heifers for $1100. Santa Angus x weaner heifers account T.
Bischoff Family Trust, Buaraba sold for $855. Koman Investments Pty Ltd, Lowood sold Chabray weaner heifers for $810.00. Droughtmaster weaner heifers account Produce to be Proud Of sold for $780. J2x Pty Ltd sold Charolais x weaner heifers for $770. S.A. Bird sold Angus x weaner heifers for $765. Charolais x weaner heifers account Colleen Buckley Matthew Lynam, Laravale sold for $735.
Dean Pilon, Merrimac sold Charolais x weaner heifers for $710.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
