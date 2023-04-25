Wendalla's top bull heading to Nobby

SOLID and consistent are the two words that again describe the 18th annual Biara Santa Gertrudis on-property sale at Northampton, WA, on the 11th of April.
Combined, the Biara and Wendalla studs sold 107 bulls (105 Santa Gertrudis and two Sangus) under the hammer from 116 offered at an average of $6430, which was up $128 on last year.
The studs sold six more bulls than last year, while the gross rose $51,500.
Prices hit $22,000 for a Santa Gertrudis bull offered by guest vendor Wendy Gould, Wendalla stud, Bolgart, while the Hasleby family's Biara stud recorded a top price of $19,000.
The sale's top price was recorded just over a third of the way through at lot 43, when the classy sire Wendalla Veeman V10 (P), offered by the Wendalla stud, entered the ring.
It was Scott and Wendy Ferguson, Glenn Oaks stud, Nobby, operating through AuctionsPlus, who prevailed to set a new record price for the Wendalla stud, breaking the previous record of $21,000 set last year.
The polled, 21-month-old, classified S, Veeman V10 (P), is by Yarrawonga L736 (P) and out of Wendalla Quality Q01. Veeman V10 weighed in at 720 kilograms and had a scrotal circumference of 37cm, to go with a morphology of 88 per cent.
The two lines of heifers didn't attract the same interest as the bull offering, resulting in only the 12 head selling at an average of $1200, back from $2600 last year.
