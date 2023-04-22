Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Young Beef Breeders Bash hailed a success by Charbray Society

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated April 26 2023 - 9:17am, first published April 23 2023 - 6:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Young Beef Breeders Bash class of 2023 at their camp in Miles. Picture supplied
The Young Beef Breeders Bash class of 2023 at their camp in Miles. Picture supplied

Hosted by the Charbray Society of Australia, the inaugural Young Beef Breeders Bash was held at Miles from the 31st of March to 2nd April, with participants aged from four to 21 years taking part in the fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.