Hosted by the Charbray Society of Australia, the inaugural Young Beef Breeders Bash was held at Miles from the 31st of March to 2nd April, with participants aged from four to 21 years taking part in the fun.
Charbray cattle were front and centre, and the two-day camp was designed to introduce young people to the breed and help them learn about the cattle industry, through information sessions, grassroots workshops, activities, and a tour of the local, state-of-the-art Roxborough Feedlot.
YBBB Committee Chair Trevor Ford said he could see a bright future for both the cattle and the youngsters.
The event was wrapped up with a young judges and paraders showcase, followed by award presentations.
The overall positivity award went to Lola Grabbe, while the overall most inquisitive award was won by Riley Zeimer.
Emma Natoli was presented with the overall leadership award, as well as being voted team all-rounder by her teammates, and honour which Daniel and Chloe Ford also received.
