News of the closure of Charleville travel agency, Western Travel is posing a challenge for the Murweh Shire Council and the contract with Rex Airlines for cheaper resident fares.
To qualify for fares of $189 each way to and from Brisbane, residents must book through a travel agent.
Announcing the closure, mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge said an interim booking arrangement with Maranoa Travel, based at Roma, had been put in place, effective immediately, that will give Murweh residents continued access to resident rates.
However, the council wants to see a travel agency operating again in Charleville and according to Cr Radnedge, there have already been a couple of expressions of interest from community members.
"With our ageing population, and not everyone wanting to book online - there are people that want to support local business," he said.
"We see an imperative, because we've worked so hard with Rex to bring those cheaper flights, so we would really like to make sure we keep that in town and keep it as a service."
Cr Radnedge thanked Western Travel operator Heidi Rogers for the contribution she'd made via the agency over the past three years, and said it was unfortunate that the COVID pandemic had hurt businesses such as hers.
"Unfortunately Heidi had to make the very hard decision to close down, last week," he said.
As well as booking Rex flights, Maranoa Travel will be able to issue Queensland Rail and Greyhound tickets in the interim period.
The changed arrangements are giving the council the opportunity to talk to Rex and the state government about flight frequencies.
Cr Radnedge said flights for the last four weeks had all been full.
"People are struggling to book flights, not only in the residents' space but also just to get a seat on those planes," he said.
"It's been a really good relationship with Rex and the council on that western 1 run, but we are very keen to push forward."
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.