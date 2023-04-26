Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Charleville travel agency closure brings on fears of loss of cheap fares

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 26 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resident fares for people travelling out of Charleville on Rex Airlines have to be booked through a travel agency. Picture: file
Resident fares for people travelling out of Charleville on Rex Airlines have to be booked through a travel agency. Picture: file

News of the closure of Charleville travel agency, Western Travel is posing a challenge for the Murweh Shire Council and the contract with Rex Airlines for cheaper resident fares.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.