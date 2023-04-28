Australia's best and most exciting emerging sculpture artists have just a few more weeks to get their entries in for Queensland's most dynamic outdoor sculpture competitions.
The 2023 Sculptures Out Back Acquisitive Competition will culminate in an outdoor exhibition on the banks of the Bungil Creek in Roma, Queensland, from June 17 to September 23, 2023.
With nearly $40,000 in prize money on offer, including the APLNG/Origin Open Acquisitive Prize which will see the winning artist receive $20,000, Sculptures Out Back is expected to attract some top artists.
Maranoa Regional Council is again offering a total of $20,000 of funding including $10,000 for the Local Artist Acquisitive Prize, while up and coming artists will have the opportunity to take home the Hall Chadwick Emerging Artist Prize worth $5,000.
Council will also provide in-kind assistance in the lead up to the exhibition.
Maranoa Regional Council Mayor Tyson Golder said the Local Artist Acquisitive Prize is a fantastic opportunity for emerging artists in the region.
The Roma on Bungil Gallery is offering $2,000 for the very popular People's Choice Prize that will be voted for by the public at the opening event on 17 June, 2023.
To enhance the future Sculpture Park there will also be an acquisitive prize for the best garden seat worth $2,000, which has been donated by Roma Wire and Steel.
Sculptures Out Back committee member, Anne Galloway said it has been exciting to see the growing support behind the sculpture competition and public exhibition.
"We're extremely grateful for the support we have received from our sponsors, many jumping on board again this year after a successful 2022 exhibition," she said.
Ms Galloway said the artists can use any medium suitable for the outdoors whilst considering safety issues.
"Themes may include celebration of local history, cultural heritage, environment, and community. Judging will take into consideration first impressions, creativity, originality, finish and texture," she said.
This year the committee also invites local businesses to create a shop front sculpture display, to celebrate the Sculptures Out Back exhibition, with some great prizes on offer.
Proudly sponsored by West Wind Energy and Bottle Tree Energy Park, this new addition to the exhibition will help drive excitement and promote all that is good about our region.
The best display will receive $2,000 and the most original display will receive $1,000.
"We are very excited to be launching the shop front competition this year because we know the buzz is really building around the exhibition already and we know lots of businesses want to be involved in whatever way they can," said Ms Galloway.
All entries for the Sculptures Out Back Exhibition will close on Monday, 8 May while entries for the Shop Front Sculpture Competition will close Monday, 15 May 2023.
All winners will be announced at the gala opening Friday, June 17, 2023 Entry forms and criteria can be found by visiting www.romaonbungil.com.au
