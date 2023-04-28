Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Final call for entries in Roma's Sculptures Out Back

April 28 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country music legend John Williamson was among the guests at last year's opening in Roma.
Country music legend John Williamson was among the guests at last year's opening in Roma.

Australia's best and most exciting emerging sculpture artists have just a few more weeks to get their entries in for Queensland's most dynamic outdoor sculpture competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.