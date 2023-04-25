Versatile finishing depot with all weather access

WARRATOO is a quality 2003 hectare (4950 acre) property located in the highly regarded Billa Billa district north of Goondiwindi.
Featuring a frontage to the Leichhardt Highway, the property has a consistent grey loam style of soil, well suited to high yielding summer and winter crops as well as improved pastures.
The property is well described as being generally flat with small areas of slight elevation.
There are 12 main paddocks, with a laneway servicing the cattle yards.
The majority of the developed area has been farmed to produce both forage and grain crops.
Other areas could still be developed and farmed if required.
About 570ha (1400 acres) has been planted with creeping blue grass, premier digit, reclaimer Rhodes grass and bambatsi.
The introduced pastures are slashed on a seasonal and rotational basis and fertilises as required.
Warratoo benefits from slow and low level flooding following at major rain events that cause the nearby Billa Billa Creek to spread out.
Original timbers include belah, coolibah, myall, wilga and box in the grey loam area with with cypress pine and sandalwood on the small area of elevated sandy loam soil.
A Queensand Government PMAV is locked in.
The very well watered property has a bores and numerous, secure dams.
Improvements include the original three bedroom timber home, a two bedroom donga style cottage, storage shed/workshop, a 35x15m shed, three 100 tonne silos, and an 800m airstrip.
The equipped steel panel cattle yards feature an adjustable curved V race and concrete floor. The yards have all weather access to the highway. There is also a second set of smaller yards at the back of the property.
Warratoo lends itself to being a high weight gain backgrounding operation or used for grain production.
There has been extensive investment in improved pastures and infrastructure during the past 10 years.
Warratoo is being sold through an expressions of interest process by Nutrien Harcourts, closing on May 25.
Contact Andrew Jakins, 0427 374 441, Nutrien Harcourts.
