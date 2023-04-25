Throughout rural Queensland, people have been gathering quietly in the pre-dawn and marching down the main streets of their town, standing with the rest of the nation to honour their servicemen and women for the 108th Anzac Day.
Charleville's reputation for hosting one of the south west's largest dawn services held true, with around 400 people paying their respects before the town's cenotaph, where they were invited by RSL sub-branch president Greg Field to take the time to reflect on the sacrifices made for their lifestyle.
He said it was a time of day that service personnel had an affiliation with, when it gave them a chance for personal solitude and time to think about the bonds made during their service.
Charleville musician Scotty Mack accompanied images of personnel in service on a big screen with a moving rendition of Adam Brand's song that invites listeners to stand for the man we call "The Anzac", standing in silence to the lyrics: "At the same time every year we all remember him, at the crack of dawn we stand as one, for all our fallen friends".
A tree that is a direct descendant of the original Lone Pine at Gallipoli watched over the late morning service further east at Morven.
It was raised from a seed from a tree at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, which in turn was grown from seeds sent home by Lance Corporal Benjamin Smith in 1915, and does special service for the shire's original Anzac soldier Percy Graham, who was killed in action in the bloody battle at Lone Pine.
His body was never recovered and he has no known grave but his sacrifice is remembered on the Lone Pine Memorial on the Gallipoli Peninsula.
The 50th anniversary of the ending of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War was remembered at both Charleville and Morven, before Morven local Nicky Mace gave the address in the latter town.
She shared the story of Australia's youngest Anzac, 14-year-old Jim Martin, who survived his ship being torpedoed on the way to the Turkish conflict, only be robbed of his youth and his life by typhoid six weeks after stepping foot onto Anzac Cove on April 25, 1915.
"Hug your loved ones tightly as we enjoy the hard-won sacrifices," she said.
The future of the Dalby RSL's Anzac Day services is bright with the next generation of volunteers assisting in the dawn and daytime commemorations on Tuesday.
While the bugle performance always captivates the crowd of onlookers, it was a 12-year-old bagpiper who received plenty of admiration at the dawn and day services.
Impressively, local boy Rohan Keys made his first public performance at dawn and backed it up with a perfect appearance during the day.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
