The annual Warwick SCOTS PGC college dawn service was held yesterday, drawing old collegians from near and far to commemorate with the college's community, including students from prep to Year 12.
The service, which is held at dawn on the day prior to Anzac Day, honours the college's 42 fallen soldiers who lost their lives in WW2.
There are 42 crosses which bear the names of the college's past students who paid the supreme sacrifice in serving their country to defend Australia's freedom.
Each year, the college pays homage to one of these brave men.
As each name on the honour roll is called, a white cross is placed in the ground at the College's cenotaph by a SCOTS PGC student.
This year, the college honoured Flight Sergeant Colin Sheldon from the Class of 1939.
Members of Colin's family attended the service and were pleased to be part of a fitting tribute which ensured that Colin's memory will live on, alongside his peers who also faced the same tragic fate.
As per SCOTS PGC tradition, guests were welcomed to join in breakfast with the students and a billy tea and damper by the campfire in the principal's front yard.
