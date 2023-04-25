Brangus breeders put in a good showing last weekend, battling it out with the Charbrays at the Monto show and coming up against a stacked Brahman section at Marlborough.
The stud cattle section of the Marlborough show was highlighted by the very competitive Brahman ring last Saturday, while the Brangus breeders reigned supreme in the other breeds classes.
Neville Hansen, Oaklands Brahmans, Kalapa, was joined by his associate Emma Oppermann, Tango Brahmans, Gayndah, to judge the Brahman classes, and Mackenzie Leeson, Moura, judged the other breeds.
Brahman ring results
Calf champion bull: Pindi Mason, Mackay Christian College. Reserve: Cambil Princeton, Cambil Brahmans, Proserpine.
Junior champion bull: Cambil Polled Panther, Cambil Brahmans, Proserpine. Reserve: Somerton Promethuis, Somerton Brahmans, St Lawrence.
Senior and grand champion bull: Raglan Roland, Raglan Brahmans, Raglan. Reserve: Cambil Cavalier. Cambil Brahmans, Proserpine
Calf champion female: Cambil Jewel Manso, Cambil Brahmans, Proserpine. Reserve: Raglan Fallon, Raglan Brahmans, Raglan.
Junior and grand champion female: Cambil Holly, Cambil Brahmans, Proserpine. Reserve: Raglan Noella, Raglan Brahmans, Raglan.
Senior champion female: Wilangi Cinnabar, Wilangi Brahmans, Marlborough. Reserve: Cambil Shelly, Cambil Brahmans, Proserpine.
Breeders group: Wilangi Brahamans, Marlborough.
Other breeds results
Calf champion bull: Couti-Outi Crueso (Brangus), Couti-Outi Brangus, Kunwarara. Reserve: WaiNai Miles (Droughtmaster), Mackay Christian College.
Junior champion bull: Couti-Outi Columbus (Brangus), Couti-Outi Brangus, Kunwarara. Reserve: GL Shotfire (Brangus) Timbrel Cattle Services, Nine Mile.
Senior and grand champion bull: Couti-Outi Bradman (Brangus), Couti-Outi Brangus, Kunwarara.
Calf and grand champion female: Couti-Outi Countess 1141 (Brangus), Couti-Outi Brangus, Kunwarara. Reserve: Yaraandoo Eternal Hope (Brangus) Sean & Angela Schuh, Eidsvold.
Junior champion female: Taloumbi Teresa (Brangus), Sean & Angela Schuh, Eidsvold. Reserve: Quarry Hill Princess (Droughtmaster), Mackay Christian College.
Breeders group: Couti-Outi Brangus, Kunwarara.
Interbreed results
Champion female: Cambil Holly (Brahman), Cambil Brahmans, Proserpine
Champion bull: Couti Outi Bradman (Brangus), Couti-Outi Brangus, Kunwarara.
Led steer/heifer results
Grand champion: Otis (Limousin), Ian Plath, Sarina.
Bec Skene, Meldon Park Simmentals, Cecil Plains was tasked with the job of judging the stud cattle section at the Monto show last Sunday, which saw a "fantastic" number of entries, more than it has in several years.
The cattle section also saw the introduction of the Young Cattleman Awards, which were instated to recognise and acknowledge the importance of young people in the cattle industry.
Interbreed results
Grand champion bull: Bullakeana VIP (Brangus), Brad and Vicki Hanson, Bullakeana Brangus, Theodore.
Grand champion female: Trifecta Shakira (Charbray), Bryce and Lucy Moore, Trifecta Charbrays, Condamine.
Led steer/heifer results
Grand champion: MK Cattle Tin Can (Limousin), MK Cattle Limousins, Murgon.
Young cattleman awards
Champion herdsperson: Bella Cook, Monto.
Encouragement award: Johannah Lamb, Banana.
Best on grounds: Kiralee Streeter, Monto.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.