Around the ring: Marlborough and Monto stud cattle sections a highlight

By Clare Adcock
April 25 2023 - 5:00pm
Young Cattleman award's 'best on grounds' Kirralee Streeter with champion led steer, MK Cattle Tin Can, MK Cattle Limousins, Murgon. Picture: Supplied
Brangus breeders put in a good showing last weekend, battling it out with the Charbrays at the Monto show and coming up against a stacked Brahman section at Marlborough.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

