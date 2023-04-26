Roma entrepreneur Cara Spreadborough knows the level of energy it takes to run a thriving small business in regional Queensland.
The young mum is the owner of Roma clothing boutique Inky & Moss and as well as the online fashion label, Sorority.
Ms Spreadborough will be among several regional entrepreneurs to share their small business experience at Bloom Inc - a special new event to be launched at Mt Tamborine on May 19 and 20.
Inspired by the vastly popular NSW event, The Huddle, Bloom will give guests an opportunity to learn from and network with other successful business owners while also providing space for inspiration and rejuvenation.
Speakers will include facilitator Bianca Park, AusIndustry Entrepreneurs' Program, host Samantha Youngman, Highgarden Estate, editor Annabelle Hickson, Galah Magazine, publicist Odette Barry, Odette & Co and author and consultant Tracy Sheen, the Digital Guide .
Ms Spreadborough said being among other women who were running small businesses meant the event was an opportunity to not only learn but also re-energise.
"When you are running your own business it's very difficult to switch off," she said.
"You are so contactable all the time - there is always an email or text to respond to.
"Taking some time out and being able to network with other women who are having similar experiences will be really valuable. If I can just learn one new thing I can implement in my business it will be worthwhile."
The event is being hosted by Samantha Youngman who runs Highgarden Estate on a Tamborine Mountain property that has been in her husband Ian's family for three generations.
The Youngmans have a history of using the property, which is also a working avocado farm, to help others in the local community.
Ian's grandmother was among one of the first female doctors in Queensland and famously ran a clinic from her home on the property while his parents have also opened their extensive garden for many community events.
Ms Youngman launched her events business two years ago and recently hosted a gathering for International Women's Day with local AusIndustry Entrepreneurs Program facilitator, Bianca Park who has been supporting local businesses to bounce back droughts, fires, floods and COVID.
That's where the idea for Bloom was born.
"A lot of the women, who were all really diverse business owners from across the Scenic Rim, came to us after that event and shared how empowering the day was," Ms Youngman said.
"At the same time they said they felt pretty exhausted and taking a day out to do something like that was not only really inspiring but also restorative."
Ms Youngman said the feedback connected with feelings she had about her own business.
"When I started the events business I really struggled to articulate the fact that I wanted it to be more than just a wedding venue," she said.
"I wanted to share Highgarden Estate in a really purposeful and meaningful way that also contributed to the community as Ian's family had done for generations. When Bianca suggested we do something for regional and rural entrepreneurs it felt like a great fit.
"We have a great selection of speakers, a yoga guru, artists and an incredibly talented chef - it's really all about learning in a really beautiful environment that helps rejuvenate and energize at the same time."
Shared sisterhood
Ms Spreadborough said she was keen to tell her business story in the hope it would show others what's possible in rural and regional Australia.
She started her own fashion label, Sorority, two years ago after being unable to find a Liberty print blouse online.
"I ended up ordering something hideously expensive from overseas and I just thought - wow that's a real gap in the market," she said.
Ms Spreadborough sources her Liberty fabrics direct from the home of Liberty at Lake Como in Italy and has it shipped to her manufacturers. She works directly with her designers to create each piece and then handles all the online sales and shipping.
Ms Spreadborough was running Sorority from her home on a beef cattle property 45 minutes outside Roma when the fashion label took off and it soon became apparent she'd new a home for the business.
"I think I had over 60 orders before I even launched the website just because I'd done a few things on Instagram," she said.
"I've expanded now to focus on really high quality cotton clothing and opened up the range.
"In July last year I purchased Inky & Moss which was a really well established clothing boutique and gift shop in Roma. That was another really valuable platform to sell my label."
For tickets and more information on Bloom Inc please visit www.events.humanitix.com/bloom-inc
