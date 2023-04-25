A new South East Queensland Sub Chamber Showgirl was sashed on the weekend.
Mudgeeraba's Bethany McDonald, 19, who has lived in the area from the age of 18 months, will represent the nine shows in her sub chamber at the state final in August.
Runner up for the south east was Courtney Teese from Beaudesert.
Ms McDonald comes from a family of community volunteers and was encouraged to enter the show's local showgirl competition after completing an internship with the society.
"I did a diploma of event management at Tafe Robina and I interned at the Mudgeeraba Showgrounds, which was incredibly amazing and Melanie [Bryson, the president] brought up the showgirl program and I thought it was a great opportunity," she said.
"I'm not the most confident person, which has been really amazing for me to grow recently.
"Melanie and everyone at the showgrounds have been absolutely amazing and really helped me grow. I felt more comfortable than I would of a year ago."
She currently works three days a week as an office casual at the Mudgeeraba Showgrounds and as a manager at Hungry Jacks Mudgeeraba.
The Queensland Country Life Showgirl state finals will be her first time experiencing the Ekka.
"It is such a great opportunity to grow in myself, my communication skills, networking and, when I'm taking a gap year, to figure out what I want to do," she said.
She encouraged everyone to attend the Mudgeeraba Street Party in the centre of town on May 7 where show representatives would be promoting upcoming competitions before the big event on June 24 and 25.
