Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Awards evenly shared in Wandoan Show prime cattle carcase competition

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
April 26 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winners of the pen of three 100 days grainfed carcase Tom Donohue fifth, John Worsfold fourth, Greg Kelly and Kim Hoffman tied for first and second, while Greg Kelly also got third place. Picture supplied.
Winners of the pen of three 100 days grainfed carcase Tom Donohue fifth, John Worsfold fourth, Greg Kelly and Kim Hoffman tied for first and second, while Greg Kelly also got third place. Picture supplied.

Each year the Wandoan Show Prime Carcase competition just goes from strength to strength.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.