Each year the Wandoan Show Prime Carcase competition just goes from strength to strength.
Now in its fifth year of competition, there were 219 entries from beef producers in the Wandoan, Guluguba, Taroom and Yuleba districts vying for the competition.
Overall the entire mob averaged 353kg dressed weight, with 14mm fat, returning $2577/head to gross $564,440 in total.
Entries were paid $7.29 per kg as a whole, booked in at $7.30, only detracting .01c penalty at the grid.
All steers were fed for 100 days at Tim and Tammy Stiller's Weeroona Feelot, Guluguba and then processed at Kilcoy Global Foods who used the Australian beef carcase appraisal method for judging.
According to the organiser Kel Kelly, the entries were double on last year's competition, with a lot of new competitors which was pleasing.
Results: 100 days grain feed steers
Pen of 3. Milk to 2 teeth steers - Grain fed carcase: Juandah Grazing - Charolais 244 points
Pen of 3 aggregate weight gain: Jack Blair - Angusx 2.621 points
Individual weight gain: Taj Cattle Co Ultra - Black/Angus 2.845 points
Champion steer carcase: JA and JM Dann - CharolaisX 85.5 points
MSA eating quality: Donohue Cattle Co - Angus 100 points
Highest valve add: JA and JM Dann - CharolaisX 718 points
On hoof: Kalang Grazing - Angus 631 points.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
