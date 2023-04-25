The 2023 Elite Wagyu Sale reached a top of $250,000 when a heifer from Western Australia was met with spirited bidding onboard the Starship Sydney last Thursday evening.
Of the 22 females offered, 19 sold for a clearance of 86 per cent and an average of $56,789 as the 11-month-old, offered by Wild West Wagyu, Dongara, WA, sailed to the top price.
A fullblood, black female, Wild West Michinami T62 was sired by MYMFP0342 Arubial United P0342 and born via Multiple Ovulation Embryo Transfer (MOET), implanted into a 13 month old Angus Heifer.
The catalogue stated that T62 comes from "a very successful line of cows for flushing via conventional MOET," and that her biological dam, BVRFS0026 had 14 calves in 2022 (all via recipients) while her grand dam on the maternal side, IGWFG0059, has over 80 confirmed pregnancies due to calve in 2023.
Wild West Wagyu noted in the catalogue that T26 was "a strong example of what we are trying to achieve."
"We endeavour to extrapolate our genetics in order to produce and identify well balanced, outlier genetics that are suited to both fullblood and F1 production systems. T62 hits this brief exactly."
According to Wagyu Group Breedplan, the sale-topper registered in the top five per cent for six of the 14 EBV's and for all it's index values, including the top one per cent of the Wagyu Breeding Index.
The Bulls sold to a clearance of 94pc, with 17 of the 18 sires going for an average price of $46,588.
Carnana Station Goldfinger S7013, Carnana Station Wagyu, Coolatai NSW, was the top selling bull, going for $160,000.
The 20-month-old bull was by MYMFQ007 Arubial Bond Q007 and out of BULFN0237 Carnana Station Yasu N0237.
Goldfinger was described in the catalogue as a "well-structured, moderately framed, easy-doing bull with great conformation and feet," and Carnana Station Wagyu is retaining a small quantity of semen stock for in-herd use only.
All 15 of the semen packages sold for 100pc clearance, with an average of $4770 per straw and a top of $13,000 per straw for lot 29, Sahara Park Kanadagene 100 S404, offered by Sahara Park Wagyu, Garnant.
The top priced embryo, offered by Wagyu Sekai inc. Canada, went for $20,000, as 10 of the 11 lots sold to a clearance of 91pc and an average of $6890 per embryo.
Buyers were not disclosed.
