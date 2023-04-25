Queensland Country Life
Elite Wagyu Sale reaches $250,000 high

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
Updated April 25 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
The top priced Wild West Michinami T62. Picture supplied by Ray White Rural Dalby
The 2023 Elite Wagyu Sale reached a top of $250,000 when a heifer from Western Australia was met with spirited bidding onboard the Starship Sydney last Thursday evening.

