Steers and vealer heifers hold firm at Woodford

Woodford cattle agents yarded 305 head on Monday with steer and vealer heifer prices holding firm with current market trends, as did vealer heifers.
But heifers not suitable for the veal market were said to be easier.
Symbol D Grazing, Kilcoy, sold Charbray steers for $1600 and $1400.
LC Livestock, Lowood, sold a line of Droughtmaster steers for $1300.
Neylon, Stanmore, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1390 and $1190.
M Friedrich, Toogoolawah, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for $1260.
Kew Investments, Rocksberg, sold Santa and Charbray males for $1400 and $1130.
Lorraine Williams, Kilcoy, sold a pen of Murray Grey cows for $1400 and steers for $1425.
Peter and Mary Brough, Neurum, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1120.
Alec Parker, Delaneys Creek, sold Charbray heifers and cows for $1400 and $1260.
Mark Thompson, Mount Delaney, sold Speckle Park steers for $1040.
Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold Charbray male calves for $860.
