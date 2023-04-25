Queensland Country Life
Woodford heifers not suitable for veal market said to be cheaper

April 25 2023 - 10:00am
Steers and vealer heifers hold firm at Woodford
Steers and vealer heifers hold firm at Woodford

Woodford cattle agents yarded 305 head on Monday with steer and vealer heifer prices holding firm with current market trends, as did vealer heifers.

